The Benton County Republican Women will host State Rep. Mike Nearman at its Jan. 27 meeting.
Nearman is the Republican representative for District 23. He is on the Ways and Means Subcommittee on Education and General Government. He is also on the Committee on Information Management and Technology. He will speak at 11 a.m. at Papa’s Pizza, 1030 SW Third St. in Corvallis, on the Oregon Legislation Session that begins next month.
There will be a no-host lunch and a business meeting after Nearman speaks.
