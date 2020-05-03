Local students make OSU honor roll (May 3)

Local students make honor roll
Oregon State University has announced names of students who made the winter term scholastic honor roll.
A total of 1,910 students earned straight A’s, a 4.0 grade-point average. Another 5,529 earned a B-plus (3.5 GPA) or better to make the listing. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of coursework.
Local students on the honor roll include:
BENTON COUNTY
Adair Village
Straight-A average: Marcos A. Rivera, Senior, History.
3.5 or better: Brian S. Oh, Senior, Human Development and Family Science; Melanie J. Shaw, Sophomore, Biology.
Alsea
3.5 or better: Noah W. Estes, Freshman, Accountancy; Jesse N. Sapp, Senior, Agricultural Sciences.
Corvallis
Straight-A average: Courtney Adams, Junior, Psychology; Jake I. Adams, Senior, Sociology; Ryan B. Alder, Senior, Computer Science; Josiah F. Bishop, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Spencer H. Boock, Junior, Pre-Environmental Engineering; Isabelle A. Bretl, Sophomore, Computer Science; Maximillian A. Brune, Junior, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Grace A. Carroll, Sophomore, Political Science; Brian L. Cebra, Junior, Computer Science; Victoria Chang, Junior, General Engineering; James E. Chaplen, Senior, Pre-Mechanical Engineering; Christina N. Chona, Senior, Human Development and Family Science;
Erika P. Cook, Junior, Social Science; Kayla A. Correia, Senior, Kinesiology; Christopher J. Earley, Junior, History; Jacob H. Eckroth, Sophomore, General Engineering; Samuel A. Elliott, Junior, Pre-Mechanical Engineering; Laura N. Ely, Senior, Industrial Engineering; Sarah D. Ermer, Senior, Political Science; Justine E. Feist, Senior, Chemical Engineering; Silas A. Fisher, Senior, Philosophy; Bryce J. Gaczewski, Junior, Finance; Jacob R. Gradwohl, Junior, Architectural Engineering; Cody A. Gustafson, Senior, Bioengineering;
Anika M. Hale, Freshman, Human Development and Family Science; Kolby J. Hamacher, Senior, Natural Resources; Matthew R. Hawkins, Junior, Computer Science; Lily J. He, Sophomore, BioHealth Sciences; Jasmine C. Henry, Freshman, Psychology; Dylan S. Heppell, Junior, Environmental Sciences; Valeria Heredia, Freshman, BioHealth Sciences; Hailey E. Hetterick, Senior, Human Development and Family Science; Clare M. Jayawickrama, Sophomore, General Engineering; Kenneth L. Kang, Junior, General Engineering; Kiernan Kilkenny, Senior, Pre-Mechanical Engineering;
Ariana J. Knight, Freshman, Pre-Graphic Design; Andrey Kornilovich, Senior, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Gabriel T. Kulp, Senior, Computer Science; On Ping Lai, Junior, Economics; Joshua J. Larson, Senior, Industrial Engineering; Canton J. Leach, Post Baccalaureate, Education; Samuel H. Leonard, Senior, Pre-Electrical and Computer Engineering; Charles T. Lewis, Senior, Earth Sciences; Grayson C. Lewis, Junior, Pre-Electrical and Computer Engineering; Lucy Lin, Junior, General Engineering; Amy L. McVeety, Senior, Biology; Andrew P. Miller, Senior, Mechanical Engineering;
Eric S. Moon, Sophomore, General Engineering; Kamryn R. Moore, Sophomore, Mathematics; Justin M. More, Senior, Speech Communication; Paris G. Myers, Senior, Art; Sofia C. Nation, Sophomore, BioHealth Sciences; Quan M. Nguyen, Junior, Computer Science; Remy B. Noble, Junior, Pre-Mechanical Engineering; Casey W. Nord, Senior, Computer Science; Karen Olivas, Senior, Psychology; Chungmin Park, Junior, Digital Communication Arts; Kelci A. Pauk, Senior, Agricultural Sciences; Andre E. Paul, Post Baccalaureate, Computer Science; Sarabeth T. Pearce-Smith, Senior, Natural Resources;
Max J. Peters, Senior, Economics; Quincey M. Pittman, Sophomore, Horticulture; Ceph J. Poklemba, Senior, Art; Derick A. Porter Cepeda, Senior, History; Shauna M. Potter, Senior, Psychology; Porter T. Raab, Freshman, General Engineering; Katharine R. Rhoades, Senior, Civil Engineering; Brinn A. Rich, Senior, Human Development and Family Science; Noah M. Ritschard, Junior, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Lily M. Robins-Deville, Senior, Human Development and Family Science; Tyler L. Schimleck, Senior, Physics; Shakir Serdani, Sophomore, Business Administration;
Joseph S. Serewis, Sophomore, Psychology; Hadi M. Shan, Sophomore, Public Health; David M. So, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Emma C. Steele, Senior, Sociology; Nicholas B. Theobald, Senior, Nutrition; Cristina Torregrosa, Post Baccalaureate, Education; Dominique Valdez, Senior, Psychology; Caleb J. Walker, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Andrew P. Woods, Senior, Industrial Engineering; Ricardo A. Yanez, Post Baccalaureate, Pre-Electrical and Computer Engineering; Haichao Yang, Freshman, Computer Science; John F. Yung, Senior, Biology;
Anthony J. Zambito, Post Baccalaureate, Fisheries and Wildlife Sciences; Zachary N. Zimmers, Senior, Industrial Engineering.
3.5 or better: Maysaloon M. Abugrain, Senior, Civil Engineering; Daniel L. Adams, Senior, Computer Science; Kevin J. Allstot, Post Baccalaureate, Education; Hannah G. Altimus, Junior, University Exploratory Studies; Christopher R. Anderson, Senior, Industrial Engineering; Hiruni M. Aponso, Senior, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Elisabeth C. Arvey, Senior, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Aaron K. Au, Sophomore, Pre-Computer Science; Lillian I. Beck, Senior, Management; Alexander M. Berrey, Senior, Finance; Shayla M. Berrey, Junior, BioHealth Sciences;
Anastasiya V. Berst, Senior, Food Science and Technology; Raghav Bhatt, Sophomore, General Engineering; Renuka J. Bhatt, Senior, Chemical Engineering; Chloe L. Bowman, Sophomore, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Manuel M. Bracamontes, Senior, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Ella R. Briggs, Sophomore, Digital Communication Arts; Isaiah J. Brother, Senior, Sociology; Kennedy J. Carter, Junior, Construction Engineering Management; Clancy P. Caster, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Jessica L. Chaplen, Senior, Ecological Engineering; Johnny Chen, Senior, BioHealth Sciences;
Mikayla Y. Chen, Senior, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Kelby R. Childers, Junior, Accountancy; Olyvia A. Childress, Senior, Fisheries and Wildlife Sciences; Ruby J. Cisneros May, Freshman, Spanish; Connor T. Clancey-Burns, Freshman, Digital Communication Arts; Samuel B. Cleary, Senior, Accountancy; James L. Clunes, Sophomore, University Exploratory Studies; Beniamin Condrea, Senior, Computer Science; Devon L. Crane, Senior, Computer Science; Nyssa Cronin, Senior, Human Development and Family Science; Jaime L. Davidson, Senior, Human Development and Family Science;
Kristen S. Dolan, Senior, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Michael A. Dominguez, Senior, Forestry; Hannah L. Doverspike, Senior, Public Health; Carter X. Doyle, Sophomore, University Exploratory Studies; Austin J. Eagan, Junior, Economics; Danielle P. Ellis, Senior, Psychology; Henry J. Fleener, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Shea A. Foster, Senior, Civil Engineering; Roman C. Gabriel, Freshman, University Exploratory Studies; Gregory L. Gambatese, Senior, Accountancy; Gabriela L. Garza, Senior, Bioengineering; Sydnie Gilinsky, Senior, English; Jackson J. Golletz, Senior, Computer Science;
Mylene Gorzynski, Senior, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Matthew R. Gradwohl, Junior, Mathematics; Aimee N. Greenwood, Senior, Human Development and Family Science; Caoilinn M. Haggerty, Senior, Rangeland Sciences; Leah A. Hanen, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Benjamin R. Hanson, Senior, Physics; Morgan M. Harris, Senior, Agricultural Sciences; Elena G. Hart, Sophomore, Biology; Amani M. Hawash, Junior, Kinesiology; Claire M. Hekkala, Senior, Computer Science; Carson B. Henke, Senior, Biology; McKenna L. Henke, Sophomore, Kinesiology;
Seamus K. Hennessy, Sophomore, University Exploratory Studies; Brendan T. Herb, Freshman, General Engineering; Michael A. Hernandez, Senior, Kinesiology; Kelly M. Hollenbeck, Senior, Chemical Engineering; Lois E. Hong, Senior, Human Development and Family Science; Morgan N. Howard, Freshman, Pre-Graphic Design; Logan M. Howell, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Brennan W. Ibbs, Junior, Economics; Cade M. Janssen, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Seth W. Javorsky, Junior, Pre-Forest Engineering; Michelle T. Jayawickrama, Senior, Bioengineering; Petar Jeknic, Senior, Political Science.
Ryan I. Johnson, Senior, Management; Zachary H. Johnson, Junior, Tourism, Recreation and Adventure Lead; Alexandra A. Kaiser, Junior, BioHealth Sciences; Jackson C. Kellems, Freshman, Business Administration; Andrew A. Kesterson, Freshman, General Engineering; Rebecca Kim, Freshman, University Exploratory Studies; Steven R. Kontra, Senior, Civil Engineering; Evan W. Kooyman, Sophomore, Public Health; Nicole M. Kotwasinski, Post Baccalaureate, Business Information Systems; Minho M. Kwak, Junior, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Nathaniel J. Lach, Sophomore, Pre-Mechanical Engineering;
Fela A. Lafi, Junior, Horticulture; Jordan T. Lauby, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Jaime M. Law, Senior, Design & Innovation Management; Paula Diaz Leblic, Senior, Business Administration; Ellery R. Lewis, Junior, Biology; Alayna L. Linderman, Sophomore, Human Development and Family Science; Emma F. Lingle, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Nathan S. Liu, Junior, Computer Science; Suyang Liu, Post Baccalaureate, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Jonathan D. Lopez, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Jasper F. Lugo, Senior, Political Science;
Matthew J. MacDonald, Senior, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Alyssa A. MacKenzie, Senior, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Kylie J. Macpherson, Junior, Sociology; Emilio A. Magana, Senior, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Gabrielle N. Maine, Senior, Business Administration; Kevin Massie, Senior, Digital Communication Arts; Daniel D. Mata-Wakao, Senior, Public Health; Kaitlin McCullough, Junior, Business Information Systems; Phillip M. McGraw, Junior, Liberal Studies; Justin Mejia, Senior, Kinesiology; Kirstie K. Melott, Sophomore, Anthropology;
Clarissa Mendoza-Ruelas, Junior, Human Development and Family Science; Dylan A. Milota, Sophomore, Finance; Ammara Molvi, Senior, Public Health; Joann L. Moomaw, Senior, Chemical Engineering; Laura E. Moon, Senior, Finance; Drew R. Moore, Junior, History; Madison R. Moore, Senior, Biology; Zoe X. Moulton, Senior, Pre-Bioengineering; Timothy S. Nettles, Junior, Mathematics; Margaret J. Newell, Junior, Microbiology; Claire E. Niemet, Senior, Chemical Engineering; Kris Nippaya, Sophomore, Pre-Mechanical Engineering; Berkley B. Noble, Senior, Chemical Engineering;
Gregory F. Nowak, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Ana Maria Nunez Guzman, Senior, Human Devel and Family Science; Regan Orman, Senior, Business Information Systems; Kelton J. Orth, Sophomore, Computer Science; Peyton C. Orth, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Jasmin M. Ortiz, Senior, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Anya M. Panose, Sophomore, General Engineering; Holly M. Parrish, Senior, Agricultural Sciences; Joshua J. Pauls, Senior, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Matthew C. Pawlowski, Senior, Mechanical Engineering;
Jake A. Pfeil, Senior, Food Science and Technology; Shayla V. Pham, Sophomore, BioHealth Sciences; Jesse C. Pittman, Junior, Pre-Civil Engineering; Mikayla R. Pivert, Junior, Kinesiology; Lacey J. Prososki, Junior, Art; Symon P. Ramos, Senior, Computer Science; Shane V. Raphael, Senior, Biology; Maisy A. Rappe, Sophomore, Natural Resources; Bryce D. Rasmussen, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Sagan M. Rauscher, Junior, Liberal Studies; Lauren Reese, Sophomore, Finance; Bianca Reinalda, Senior, Kinesiology; Addison D. Reukauf, Junior, History;
Macey L. Richert, Junior, English; Elias C. Richter, Senior, Horticulture; Brandi Ritter, Senior, Kinesiology; Kelsey R. Rock, Junior, Economics; Simon A. Rodriguez, Freshman, Pre-Forestry; Kayla Rose, Senior, Human Development and Family Science; Lynne M. Sabourin, Senior, Ecological Engineering; Venkata S. Sagili, Sophomore, Biology; Cameron B. Sanders, Freshman, University Exploratory Studies; Donna Sarka, Senior, History; Garrett H. Sather, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Kellie L. Schimleck, Senior, English; Isabella J. Schrader, Junior, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology;
Joshua A. Shequin, Sophomore, Computer Science; Daisha N. Sherwood, Senior, Management; Havana R. Soler, Freshman, Zoology; Avery V. Stauber, Senior, Computer Science; Serena E. Steffensmeier, Senior, Horticulture; Bradley R. Stein, Senior, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Gillian L. Stephenson, Senior, Graphic Design; Maya E. Stock, Sophomore, Fisheries and Wildlife Sciences; Katharine C. Sullivan, Senior, Management; Dylan J. Swift, Senior, Chemical Engineering; Hailey E. Thomas, Senior, Graphic Design; Siyuan Tian, Junior, Business Information Systems;
Samual Z. Ullrich, Senior, Computer Science; Gabrielle M. VanDevelder, Senior, Human Development and Family Science; Kane G. VanDyke, Junior, Construction Engineering Management; Joseph P. Van Kessel, Senior, Computer Science; Divya Vasudevan, Senior, Business Information Systems; Karly J. Vial, Junior, Civil Engineering; Jordan A. Viramontes, Senior, Biology; Isna M. Waqas, Senior, Public Health; Hannah M. Wayman, Junior, Art; Nicholas S. Weaver, Senior, Finance; Marc M. Wettengel, Senior, Environmental Sciences; Autumn R. Wilkins-Kahn, Junior, Interior Design;
Jeremy O. Williams, Senior, Earth Sciences; Miquel Wolgamott, Senior, Human Development and Family Science; Payton B. Wright, Sophomore, Pre-Mechanical Engineering; James L. Yang, Senior, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Wanyu Zhu, Freshman, Digital Communication Arts.
Monroe
Straight-A average: Cameron J. Kontur, Junior, Manufacturing Engineering; Tyler D. Mills, Freshman, Accountancy.
3.5 or better: Olivia M. Broadley, Freshman, Business Administration; Lorenzo Diaz Carrillo, Sophomore, Kinesiology; Kimberly M. Martinez, Senior, Human Development and Family Science; Alex J. Mauric, Senior, History; Emily M. Stahl, Junior, Digital Communication Arts.
Philomath
Straight-A average: Kase K. Allouzi, Senior, Digital Communication Arts; Haylie L. Bennett, Senior, Kinesiology; Miriam G. Coskey, Sophomore, English; Dannon A. Gilbert, Junior, Computer Science; Melynnda E. Overholtzer, Sophomore, BioHealth Sciences; Rosalina N. Page, Sophomore, English; Ashley K. Pfarrer, Senior, Human Development and Family Science; Julia L. Reinsch, Junior, Biology; Trevor N. Sartnurak, Senior, Forest Engineering; Thelia A. Sinnett, Senior, Human Development and Family Science.
3.5 or better: Brooke F. Aduviri, Junior, General Engineering; Seth D. Barnhart, Junior, Agricultural Business Manageme; Sadie J. Blake, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Karlie D. Bullis, Senior, Political Science; Coryn Bushyhead, Junior, Bioresource Research; Paige A. Celorie, Senior, Environmental Engineering; Jensen S. Davis, Sophomore, Pre-Mechanical Engineering; Katelyn M. George, Junior, Kinesiology; Michael Goschie, Junior, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Justice J. Heern, Junior, Architectural Engineering; Christopher S. Houck, Senior, Industrial Engineering; Cameron W. Howard, Junior, Kinesiology;
James J. Howell, Sophomore, Pre-Civil Engineering; Tiffany E. Huestis, Junior, Business Administration; Emily G. Jensen, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Connor J. Kutzler, Sophomore, Psychology; Anna Rose Lammers-Fullmer, Junior, Marketing; Marina M. Medina-Garcia, Senior, Accountancy; Arin T. Reinsch, Senior, Computer Science; Corin B. Rodger, Junior, Mechanical Engineering; Seth P. Staten, Freshman, Earth Sciences; Anna M. Thompson, Junior, Natural Resources; Alisha L. Van Vlack, Junior, Digital Communication Arts.
LINN COUNTY
Albany
Straight-A average: Sydney E. Allen, Senior, Zoology; Jagjit S. Athwal, Sophomore, BioHealth Sciences; Jeremiah S. Barrar, Junior, Computer Science; Haley D. Barrett, Senior, Psychology; Reyna A. Beaty Palma, Junior, Public Health; Franklin L. Bowers, Junior, Anthropology; Tiffany F. Campbell, Senior, Psychology; Kalie M. Crangle, Junior, Economics; Bryce A. Dickerson, Senior, Kinesiology; Brianna L. Donner, Junior, Biology; Eliya R. Dunmire, Senior, Liberal Studies; Daniel Duran, Post Baccalaureate, Earth Sciences; Tanner R. Fromcke, Senior, Mathematics;
Skylar J. Kim, Sophomore, Chemistry; Ethan R. Ladd, Senior, Natural Resources; Chailyn C. Lucero, Freshman, Music; Claire D. Mayer, Junior, Animal Sciences; Hannah M. Michalek, Junior, Sociology; Thien Q. Nguyen, Senior, English; Eli J. Nicholas, Senior, Mathematics; Jonah L. Nicholas, Senior, Forest Engineering; Jose F. Ramos, Senior, Computer Science; Karissa N. Renyer, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Ashlee N. Ries, Junior, Kinesiology; Elise A. Schuh, Senior, Mathematics; Paige E. Sim, Senior, Business Administration;
Emilia T. Soot, Senior, Music; Kenneth B. Therrell, Senior, Anthropology; Madison R. Wobig, Sophomore, Graphic Design; Han Xue, Senior, Biology.
3.5 or better: Kristen M. Adamec, Junior, General Engineering; Christopher N. Andrews, Senior, History; Molly K. Beamer, Senior, Human Development and Family Science; Alyssa R. Benedict, Senior, Psychology; Ploypenmas S. Boyd, Senior, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Jessica J. Bradley, Junior, Environmental Econ and Policy; Kali J. Bravo, Senior, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Colton M. Byers, Senior, Music; Prangnapa Chinpinyokul, Junior, Economics; Caleb S. Chladek, Senior, Speech Communication; Dominick M. Crittenden, Senior, Accountancy;
Josie M. Davis, Junior, Mechanical Engineering; Cynthia de la Torre, Senior, Psychology; Nathan R. De Stafeno, Senior, Computer Science; Madelaina G. DiPasquale, Junior, Psychology; Emily A. Dozler, Senior, Biology; Matthew Easdale, Senior, Political Science; Hannah S. Edwards, Junior, Design and Innovation Management; Hannah K. Engom, Junior, Public Health; Raymond J. Fabro, Senior, Construction Engineering Management; Mckenna G. Fee, Junior, Psychology; Alexa R. Gonnerman, Junior, Human Devel and Family Science; Daniel D. Green, Senior, Computer Science;
Steven N. Guerrero, Senior, Industrial Engineering; Carolina Guillen, Senior, Bioengineering; Olivia Guillen, Junior, Human Development and Family Science; Austin J. Gulstrom, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Tarah N. Gustafson, Senior, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Robert A. Hansen, Post Baccalaureate, Art; Kira M. Hedding, Freshman, Business Administration; Alexander T. Henry, Sophomore, Business Administration; Kevin Hernandez, Sophomore, Mathematics; Hunter T. Humphreys, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Madelynne J. Ihde, Senior, Human Development and Family Science; Christopher M. James, Senior, English;
James M. Johnson, Sophomore, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Peyton C. Kenny, Senior, Industrial Engineering; Ashley M. Klampe, Senior, Biology; Thomas J. Knudson, Junior, Physics; Trenton F. Koontz, Junior, Accountancy; Mary K. Lewis, Sophomore, History; Melisa Lopez, Senior, Sociology; Jasmine L. Lumpkin, Junior, Music; Alex H. Lynch, Senior, Marketing; Jeffrey E. Mayberry, Senior, Environmental Sciences; Alexander J. McDaniel, Freshman, Animal Sciences; Samantha J. McDonald, Senior, Environmental Sciences; Amanda B. Meeker, Junior, Business Administration;
Dylan L. Migliorini, Senior, Business Administration; Garrett J. Miller, Junior, BioHealth Sciences; Leif M. Miller, Junior, Pre-Electrical and Computer Engineer; Skyler R. Minnick, Senior, Construction Engineering Mgt; Rocio Miranda Alarcon, Junior, Sociology; Sadie M. Moffitt, Senior, Liberal Studies; Justin J. Morgan, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Ryan G. Nelson, Junior, Pre-Apparel; Christopher M. Norris, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Jordan A. Oliver, Junior, Bioengineering; Ethan J. Patterson, Senior, Computer Science; Michael R. Perkins, Senior, Business Administration;
Carson C. Post, Freshman, Business Administration; Maddie D. Price, Senior, Design and Innovation Management; William C. Radtke, Junior, General Engineering; Karli L. Read, Junior, Psychology; Sarah J. Rogers, Senior, English; Joshua L. Rondeau, Senior, Chemical Engineering; Kalypso Rousso, Junior, Zoology; Madison M. Rowe, Freshman, Political Science; Glen M. Ruderman, Post Baccalaureate, Psychology; Amanda M. Saetern, Senior, Public Health; Dennis D. Scott, Junior, Business Administration; Hazel Segismar, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Jay P. Sharpe, Senior, Forestry;
Gregory M. Smith, Credential, Non-Degree Public Health and Human Sciences; Haley N. Smith, Senior, English; Maile K. Spencer, Sophomore, Biology; Paul P. Sprague, Junior, General Engineering; James A. Stahl, Senior, Finance; William T. Stiegler, Senior, Liberal Studies; Anthony S. Straw, Senior, Chemical Engineering; Peyton A. Thompson, Senior, Political Science; Synthia D. Toney, Junior, Psychology; Kylie A. Tyler, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Molly A. Warren, Junior, Public Health; Hayden A. Watts, Sophomore, General Engineering;
Kendall M. Weir, Freshman, Pre-Interiors; Matthew E. Wiest, Senior, Biology; Chad D. Wilson, Senior, Business Administration; Cindy Wong, Senior, Pre-Chemical Engineering; Shirley Wong, Senior, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Emmanuel Zambrano, Senior, Civil Engineering; Rose Zoellner, Senior, English.
Brownsville
3.5 or better: Trevor J. Crowell, Senior, Mechanical Engineering.
Foster
3.5 or better: Cameron R. Taber, Sophomore, Pre-Civil Engineering.
Halsey
Straight-A average: Sara Perry, Senior, Human Development and Family Science; Meagan A. Smith, Junior, Psychology; James A. Tow, Senior, History.
Harrisburg
Straight-A average: Kristian Rivas, Junior, Marketing; Garrett R. Scott, Sophomore, General Engineering; Amy J. Smucker, Senior, Human Development and Family Science; Jennifer A. Smucker, Senior, Mathematics.
3.5 or better: Shelby L. Davis, Senior, Kinesiology; William D. Dodge, Junior, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Brennan E. Erickson, Freshman, History; Hunter Knox, Junior, Sociology; Hannah A. Neuschwander, Junior, Biology; Adam D. Ragle, Post Baccalaureate, Mechanical Engineering; Karina Ruiz Lopez, Senior, Public Health; Travis G. Waggener, Junior, Construction Engineering Management.
Lebanon
Straight-A average: Isabella M. Ayala, Sophomore, Kinesiology; Allen C. Benjamin, Junior, General Engineering; Joshua M. Campbell, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Kelly S. Cornelius, Senior, Nutrition; Tianna F. Hooley, Junior, Human Development and Family Science; Michael Z. Huang, Senior, Computer Science; Gisell E. Santana, Junior, Anthropology; William S. Stellbrink, Senior, Music.
3.5 or better: Dean A. Akin, Senior, Computer Science; Andrew P. Bergstrom, Senior, History; Svea R. Bruslind, Sophomore, Zoology; Frederick A. Buresh, Freshman, Biology; Elise C. Clark, Senior, Graphic Design; Kari R. Dagsland, Senior, English; Emily Disbury, Senior, Forestry; James M. Ewing, Freshman, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Alyssa Gerig, Senior, Social Science; Matthew L. Gibbs, Junior, Computer Science; Kira L. Jiroux, Junior, Computer Science; Curtis S. Jones, Freshman, University Exploratory Studies; Andrea McGarry, Senior, Sociology.
Alyosha D. Monson, Senior, Finance; Austin L. Mustoe, Sophomore, Music; Alexis M. O’Hara, Junior, Accountancy; Rhett J. Osborne, Freshman, Accountancy; Charles M. Patrick, Senior, Manufacturing Engineering; Trevor S. Reid, Senior, Physics; Ryan L. Roberts, Freshman, General Engineering; Sarah E. Shannon, Sophomore, Human Development and Family Science; Owen F. Stellbrink, Freshman, General Engineering; Kaitlynn E. Storm, Junior, Management; Henry M. Thomas, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Desiree M. Weatherly, Junior, Digital Communication Arts.
Lyons
Straight-A average: Timothy J. Cook, Junior, English; Jasmine N. Means, Senior, Mathematics.
3.5 or better: Rebecca C. Bright, Senior, Speech Communication; Aaron J. Vaughan, Senior, Electrical and Computer Engineering.
Scio
Straight-A average: Tyler R. Clark, Junior, Pre-Civil Engineering; Mason C. Riedman, Sophomore, General Engineering; Alexander J. Traeger, Senior, Mathematics.
3.5 or better: Aaron R. Cathcart, Junior, Fisheries and Wildlife Sciences; Justin L. Cooper, Junior, Marketing; Micheal C. Stoddard, Senior, Psychology; Allison L. Studnick, Junior, Agricultural Sciences; Cassidy L. Tharp, Senior, Accountancy; Reyna R. Villanueva, Senior, Animal Sciences.
Shedd
3.5 or better: Larry J. Eckert, Senior, Computer Science; Sunny L. Green, Junior, Horticulture.
Sweet Home
Straight-A average: Emalee R. Hoyle, Senior, Applied Visual Arts; Kyle McCollum, Senior, History; Lindsay Sandusky, Senior, Botany.
3.5 or better: Chloe Z. Johnston, Senior, Psychology; Kirsten N. Marin, Junior, Liberal Studies; Hannah S. Ramsey, Sophomore, Psychology; Vince Romo, Junior, Horticulture; Jared D. Smith, Junior, Mathematics; Gracie N. Stutzman, Senior, Forest Engineering; Daniel J. Virtue, Junior, Forest Engineering; Kennedi D. Waldrop, Sophomore, Biology.
Tangent
Straight-A average: Rachel H. Devyldere, Senior, Biology; Daniel I. Fager, Post Baccalaureate, Botany.
3.5 or better: Anna K. Breen, Senior, Bioresource Research; Mark J. Henriksen, Senior, Political Science; Jenna D. Judah, Senior, Art; Xaydwiind G. Magana, Sophomore, Horticulture; Gwen Moulton, Senior, Horticulture; Madison E. White, Sophomore, General Engineering.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!