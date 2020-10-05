At Our Best (Oct. 5)

Coffee business raises money for local organizations
Dutch Bros Coffee and its customers raised $496,900 for organizations that support the community’s youth during its 10th annual Buck for Kids day, which took place Sept. 18.
Dutch Bros donated $1 from every drink sold to local organizations handpicked by Dutch Bros crews for their commitment to creating a brighter future for children.
Buck for Kids is one of Dutch Bros’ annual events for giving back to the community. With the help of its customers, the company has raised more than $3 million for youth organizations since the program started in 2011. Local franchisees and operators choose which organizations they’d like to support, ensuring every dollar stays local. Recipients include nonprofit agencies focused on alleviating hunger, preventing child abuse, starting mentorship programs and providing medical treatment for children.
More than 400 shops in nine states took part in the giveback, including locations in Benton and Linn counties.
Foundation announces scholarship recipients
The Corvallis Clinic Foundation recently announced this year’s recipients of the George W. Knox, M.D., Memorial Scholarship, the Alan Chaimov, M.D., and Anne Chaimov Memorial Scholarship, the James R. Naibert Scholarship and the James A. Riley scholarship.
Daniela Durch-Smith, recipient of the Knox scholarship, was accepted to the University of Arizona’s nursing program. She is a National Honor Society student and valedictorian of the Corvallis High School Class of 2020. Danielle Karageorge, who received the Chaimov scholarship, plans to study nursing at the Oregon Institute of Technology and eventually transfer to Oregon Health & Science University’s nursing program.
Two students were each awarded the $2,000 Naibert scholarship: Lexi Ismail, a student in the doctor of pharmacy program at Oregon State University, and Delanie Phillips, a student of radiologic science at OIT. Hallie Baker, a senior at OSU majoring in kinesiology, received the $1,000 Riley scholarship. Baker plans to enter a direct-entry master’s degree in nursing program to become a nurse practitioner.
Corvallis student receives degree
Elizabeth Stang of Corvallis graduated with the St. Olaf College Class of 2020.
Stang, the daughter of Jack and Bernadette Stang, received a bachelor’s degree in Norwegian. She is a graduate of Crescent Valley High School in Corvallis.
Clubs provide grant to Meals on Wheels
The Rotary Club of Corvallis recently partnered with the Greater Corvallis, Philomath, Albany, Greater Albany, and Newport Rotary clubs to obtain a Rotary District Matching Grant.
The grant provided $18,525 to the Meals on Wheels program, to help address the surge in demand for assistance resulting from COVID-19 restrictions, which has been accentuated by the fire and smoke emergencies.
Meals on Wheels regionally reaches 1,300 older adults and adults with disabilities who aren’t able to get to grocery stores or otherwise access nutritionally balanced meals. The program reaches 1,300 people and provides 23,000 meals per month, and also allows for a check on the housing, health and other conditions of the recipients.
Meals on Wheels is a program of Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments, and serves Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties.
