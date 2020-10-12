At Our Best (Oct. 12)

Car Free Day participants win prizes
The 10th annual Car Free Day in Corvallis on Sept. 22 turned out to be a beautiful day, coming just a few days after wildfire smoke had disappeared.
Corvallis Sustainability Coalition volunteers had posted “Car Free” flags at nine locations around the community, primarily at city parks. Participants were invited to take selfies next to the flags and submit their photos to be entered in a drawing for $50 gift certificates to local bike shops.
Three participants, David Lerman, Robert White and Russell Ruby, visited all nine sites. A total of 160 selfies were submitted, and one winner was drawn for each site using a random number generator. Winners are Avery Park, Ken and Carol Trueba; Calvin Presbyterian Church Community Garden, Andrea Norris; Chepenafa Springs Park, Leigh Ann Starcevich; Chintimini Park, Robert White; Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, Tim Hubley; Riverfront Park, Lori; Bruce Starker Arts Park, Erin Radniecki; Village Green Park, Bart Bolger; and Willamette Park, Bill Dunn.
Brownsville resident graduates from university
Cathy Melero of Brownsville recently graduated with a Master of Health administration degree from Ohio University.
More than 1,900 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for summer semester.
CASA receives national grant
CASA of Linn County has been awarded a $50,000 Sustainability Grant by the National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem Association for Children.
CASA of Linn County trains and supports volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect.
The Sustainability Grant will enable CASA to focus on sustaining service to 60% percent of qualifying children in Linn County.
There are 948 state CASA/GAL organizations and local CASA/GAL programs operating in 49 states (all but North Dakota) and the District of Columbia. The federal grant funds distributed through National CASA/GAL are provided by the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, U.S. Department of Justice, as authorized under the Victims of Child Abuse Act of 1990. In 2020, National CASA/GAL was awarded nearly $10 million in federal grants.
Local students receive degrees
Eastern Oregon University awarded 595 degrees during the 2019-20 academic year.
The following local students graduated spring semester: Samuel Wilson, Bachelor of Science in history, and Aidan Wright, Bachelor of Science in communication studies, both of Albany; John Essner of Monroe, Bachelor of Science in communication studies; and Jeffrey Schiminsky of Philomath, Bachelor of Science in integrative study.
