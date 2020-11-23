 Skip to main content
At Our Best (Nov. 23)
At Our Best (Nov. 23)

Each week “At Our Best” highlights the achievements of those in our community. It includes honors, awards and other recognition that is being earned by local residents. Please send or deliver such information, along with pictures of those honored, to the newspaper in care of news clerk Jane Stoltz, PO Box 130, Albany OR, 97322-0042 or news@gtconnect.com.

Local agencies participate in Girl Scout event

Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington held the first-ever STEMapalooza, a two-day virtual science, technology, engineering and math expo, Nov. 14 and 15.

Girls engaged with STEM experts, explored STEM careers and experienced live webinar panels, science demonstrations and self-guided activities.

Chintimini Wildlife Center and Oregon State University’s Marine and Geology Repository were among agencies participating in the event.

Siletz Tribe gives funds to local groups

The Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund recently distributed $92,157 to 17 organizations as it continues its quarterly donations to nonprofit groups.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and current restrictions on gatherings of people, the reception originally scheduled for Nov. 6 was canceled.

Several local agencies received funds, as follows:

Alsea Valley Gleaners, $2,000 for food for community food bank; North Santiam Gleaners, Scio, $2,000 for food for gleaners and community food banks; Benton Habitat for Humanity, Corvallis, $5,000 for support for zero-profit loans for building supplies to assist vulnerable households with repairs; and Family Assistance and Resource Group, Lebanon, $6430 for crisis and emergency supplies (tents, sleeping bags, tarps, lanterns) for the homeless.

Coalition announces grant winners

The Benton County Cultural Coalition recently announced grant winners for the year 2021, as follows:

The Corvallis Guitar Society for the fourth annual Corvallis Guitar Festival; City of Philomath for Racing to Change Exhibit by Oregon Black Pioneers; the Corvallis Youth Symphony Association for the Intermezzo Project; Kings Valley Charter School for ukuleles for the fifth grade; the Greenbelt Land Trust for Bald Hill farm trail and interpretive signs; Mary’s River Grange for stage lighting; Mountain View Elementary School for a mural project;

Start Making a Reader Today, for culturally diverse books for Benton County; the South Benton County Historical Association Museum for a storytelling project, “What Is Old Is New Again;” the Whiteside Theatre Foundation, for Whiteside Local and Live; and Willamette Grange No. 52, to improve community usefulness.

Three re-awards from 2020 were made, to the Benton County Historical Society & Museum, the Corvallis Community Band and the Oregon Bach Collegium.

The Oregon Cultural Trust made the grants possible.

