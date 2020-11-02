 Skip to main content
At Our Best (Nov. 2)
At Our Best (Nov. 2)

Each week “At Our Best” highlights the achievements of those in our community. It includes honors, awards and other recognition that is being earned by local residents. Please send or deliver such information, along with pictures of those honored, to the newspaper in care of news clerk Jane Stoltz, PO Box 130, Albany OR, 97322-0042 or news@gtconnect.com.

Local students enroll at university

The Honors College at the University of Utah welcomed 2,321 students for fall semester, including the following local students:

Jake Brant of Corvallis, whose major is listed as information systems and operations and supply chain; and Jake Halaj of Lebanon, whose major is listed as finance.

CHS students commended in scholarship program

Matt Boring, principal of Corvallis High School, announced last week that several students have been named Commended Students in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Boring presented a Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which conducts the program, to CHS seniors Aidan Evans, Allie Greenwood, Edward Hu and Olivia Remcho.

