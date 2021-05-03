At Our Best (May 3)

Albany student makes honor roll

Cadence Goodwin of Albany earned a place on the Spokane Community College winter quarter honor roll.

Students on the honor roll earned a grade-point average of 3.0 or above.

School selected as a finalist in contest

Cheldelin Middle School in Corvallis has been selected as a finalist for the OnPoint Community Credit Union Prize for Excellence in Education Community Builder.

On May 11, the credit union will announce five Community Builder Award winners and six finalists for the OnPoint Prize Educator of the Year, who will be in the running to have their mortgage or rent paid for a year.

Cheldelin students hope to win the prize and use the funds to help build a Fire and Food Courtyard, stating that life’s strongest connections form over food and fire. To create a learning experience for students that links scientific measurement, mathematical construction principles and art creation, the school seeks to build an outdoor space equipped with a wood-fired kiln. Built above the kiln’s firebox will be a bread oven.