At Our Best (May 17)

CHS alum receives degree
Hannah Grace Singleton of Corvallis graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology/anthropology and French studies at Lewis & Clark College’s 148th commencement ceremony, held virtually on May 8.
A 2017 graduate of Corvallis High School in Corvallis, Singleton is the daughter of Rachel Kirby and Robert Singleton.
While at Lewis & Clark, Singleton’s activities included being a professor’s assistant for the French department, president of Amnesty International Club, a participant in the Passport to Leadership Program, and a member of the Global Village Living & Learning Community. Her senior thesis is titled “Renting the Womb: A Surrogate’s Relationship to Compensation through Contractual Agreements.”
In fall 2018, she studied in Arusha, Tanzania, through the East Africa Regional Studies Program. She also studied in Strasbourg, France, at l’Université de Strasbourg in spring 2020.
Singleton plans to work for the Teaching Assistant Program in France as an English language teacher in l’Academie de Toulouse.
Organizations team up to provide child care
Community Services Consortium made a $50,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis in support of its pivot to child care for essential workers in the midst of the pandemic.
BGCC has been providing child care, outreach, meals and educational services 10 and a half hours a day, five days a week, to working parents in Benton County since April of last year.
With a previous membership of nearly 3,000 kids and youth — almost half of the 6,500 school-aged children in Corvallis — the BGCC has kept its doors open for about 100 participants over the past year.
In April 2020, BGCC gave employees the option to continue working. Fifty of them, about half, chose to stay and adapt to new safety protocols and programming. BGCC pays a hazard rate to program staff who are still working, giving them a bump in pay for their service and risk.
After a brief closure at the start of the pandemic, BGCC opened its doors for emergency child care — a notable shift from its after-school activities and services.
Albany student performs in concert
Danae Greig of Albany performed in Dutch Boom, a percussion group, during “Percussion Extravaganza,” held April 24 at Douwstra Auditorium at Central College in Pella, Iowa.
Central is a private, four-year liberal arts college.
Online school announces honor roll
Willamette Connections Academy has announced the school’s first honor roll for grades K-12.
The statewide tuition-free online public school is recognizing hundreds of students across Oregon for academic achievement during the first semester of the 2020-21 academic year.
The school’s honor roll qualifications vary by grade levels. Students in kindergarten through eighth grade are eligible for honor roll if they have received A’s in all their classes during the first semester of the academic year. To qualify for the honor roll in ninth through 12th grades, students needed to achieve a grade-point average of 3.75 or above.
Linn and Benton county students named to the honor roll appear below.
Camberlyn Hanson, Albany, third grade; Jacob Keen, Albany, 11th grade; Tristan MacDougall, 10th grade; Hank Peltier, Lebanon, seventh grade; Carter Foster, Lebanon, Kindergarten; Owen Miller, Lebanon, Kindergarten; Samuel Carey, Lebanon, 10th grade; Claire Dunphy, Monroe, 12th grade; and Elsa Huston, Philomath, Kindergarten.
Corvallis woman earns degree
Amy McCarthy of Corvallis recently received a Master of Education degree from Concordia University, Seward, Nebraska.
Concordia, founded in 1894, is a fully accredited, coeducational university.
Albany student receives degree
Joanna May Robinson of Albany was among 3,512 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises May 7 and 8.
Robinson earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the Office of Graduate Studies.
Corvallis student graduates from university
Tianhong Shi of Corvallis completed a Doctor of Philosophy degree in leadership spring term at University of the Cumberlands.
Students in Cumberlands’ Class of 2021 hailed from 40 states and territories as well as countries including Canada, Gambia, India, Jamaica, Madagascar, Serbia, Spain, Taiwan and Ukraine, among others.
Albany woman graduates with degree
Olivia Dalke of Albany graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology this month at Eastern Mennonite University’s commencement ceremony.
The university in Harrisonburg, Virginia, awarded 351 degrees, including 209 undergraduate degrees, 104 master’s degrees, 37 graduate certificates, and one doctorate.