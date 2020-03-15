At Our Best (March 15)

CHS alum named to dean's list
Colleen Corrigan was named to the University of Southern California’s Dornsife College of Arts and Sciences fall dean's list.
Corrigan is a 2017 graduate of Corvallis High School and is double-majoring in human biology and nongovernmental organizations and social change. She plans to spend spring semester studying in Melbourne, Australia. She is the daughter of George and Lisa Corrigan.
To be named to the list, students must be carrying at least 12 graded credits and achieve a 3.5 or higher grade-point average.
Local student selected to dean's list
Adrienne L. Spitzer of Corvallis was named to the fall semester dean's list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.
Spitzer is a sophomore in the College of Liberal Arts.
To qualify for the list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade-point average.
OSU students recognized for performance
Rosendin, a $2 billion electrical contracting firm, recently recognized students at Oregon State University for outstanding performance at the 2020 Associated Schools of Construction Student Competition Regions 6 and 7 in Sparks, Nevada.
The 33rd annual ASC competition challenged top college teams to present solutions to complex construction problems. As a sponsor of the Electrical Problem, Rosendin challenged teams to learn a software tool called SCRUM and use it to create a proposal to add floors to a partially occupied 10-story medical building.
Rosendin awarded students from Oregon State third place for their presentation on the project scope and costs, collective bargaining agreements, subcontractor solutions, safety protocols, and how well they used SCRUM to manage daily priorities.
OSU graduate Naomi Salgado, who competed in the ASC student competition two years in a row, completed Rosendin’s internship program in 2017, and now works as an assistant project manager at the company’s office in Prineville.