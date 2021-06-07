At Our Best (June 7)

CV alum makes president's list
Bryanna Dicey made Louisiana State University’s spring president’s list.
Dicey is the daughter of Robert and Claudia Dicey of Corvallis, and graduated from Crescent Valley High School.
To be honored with this achievement, Dicey had to take at least 15 credits and achieve a grade-point average of 4.0 or above. She is majoring in music education.
BottleDrop donates to nonprofit
The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative, parent organization to BottleDrop, recently donated $2,500 to Friends of Corvallis Parks and Recreation, a nonprofit agency working to enhance the livability of its community.
This donation was generated through BottleDrop’s Container for Change program and will help support the City of Corvallis’ Youth Volunteer Corps program.
Corvallis man earns degree
Jacob Ebersole of Corvallis graduated from Goshen College this spring with a bachelor’s degree in sustainability management.
Members of the Goshen College Class of 2021 were honored during the college’s 123rd commencement ceremony, held virtually and in person, on April 25.
Central Linn grad receives scholarship
Northwest Community Credit Union recently awarded 23 scholarships to students throughout Oregon who have demonstrated dedication to creating a positive impact in their community.
Riley Coleman of Brownsville, a 2020 graduate of Central Linn High School, received an award for continuing education in 2021. Coleman plans to study juvenile probation/human services at Linn-Benton Community College.
Albany woman initiated into honor society
Katherine Weaver of Albany was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.
Weaver was initiated at Portland State University. She is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
Grant supports food donations
The Altrusa International Club of Corvallis recently received a $2,400 grant from Altrusa International Foundation, Inc., to support monthly donations of food and other items for the Camas Commons Housing Project.
The local Altrusa Club started making club and individual donations for the housing project last November. Camas Commons is sponsored by DevNW and Linn-Benton Housing Authority. The funds received will support donations through this November.
Altrusa Club President Bettina Schempf said grants of $250 to $4,000 are available through sponsoring Altrusa Clubs from the Altrusa International Foundation, Inc., to improve economic well-being and quality of life through the foundation’s commitment to community service and literacy.
Philomath woman named to dean's list
Olivia Hazelton, a first-year peacebuilding and development major from Philomath, has been named to Eastern Mennonite University’s spring semester dean’s list.
The list, compiled at the end of each semester, includes degree-seeking students who achieve a semester grade-point average of at least 3.75.
Corvallis woman completes degree
Emma Bowman of Corvallis completed requirements for a degree from Trine University at the end of spring semester.
Bowman earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.
CHS graduate receives scholarship
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation recently announced more than 3,100 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities.
Bailey R. Benedict of Corvallis High School received a scholarship to Texas A&M University. Benedict plans to study economics.
Jefferson student makes honor list
Morgan Bruggeman of Jefferson was named to Cedarville University’s spring dean’s honor list.
Bruggeman is majoring in nursing. The dean’s list requires the student to obtain a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher for the semester, and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited Baptist institution.
Local students receive degrees
Several local students recently received Bachelor of Arts degrees from Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington.
Jessica Robinson of Albany received a degree in mathematics. Alasdair Padman of Corvallis graduated cum laude, receiving a degree in English and film and media studies. Christine VanWinkle-Shaw, also of Corvallis, graduated cum laude in politics and Spanish.
Albany resident named to dean's list
Makenna David of Albany is one of 377 students to be named to Union University’s spring semester dean’s list.
The list includes full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade-point average on a four-point scale.
Founded in 1823 and affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention, Union University is characterized by Christ-centered teaching and learning.