At Our Best (June 7)

Northwest Community Credit Union recently awarded 23 scholarships to students throughout Oregon who have demonstrated dedication to creating a positive impact in their community.

Riley Coleman of Brownsville, a 2020 graduate of Central Linn High School, received an award for continuing education in 2021. Coleman plans to study juvenile probation/human services at Linn-Benton Community College.

Albany woman initiated into honor society

Katherine Weaver of Albany was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.

Weaver was initiated at Portland State University. She is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.

Grant supports food donations

The Altrusa International Club of Corvallis recently received a $2,400 grant from Altrusa International Foundation, Inc., to support monthly donations of food and other items for the Camas Commons Housing Project.