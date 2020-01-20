Philomath student named to dean’s list
Meaghan Alba, Class of 2022, has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Vermont.
Alba, of Philomath, is a professional nursing major in the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.
To be named to the list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.
Corvallis student qualifies for honor roll
Christina Worotikan of Corvallis has achieved provost’s honor roll status for fall semester at Whitworth University.
To be named to the list, undergraduate students must maintain a grade-point average of 3.75 or better during the semester.
Clinic presents donation to CHS
Angela Passanise and Matt Taylor of The Corvallis Clinic’s Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Department, in collaboration with The Corvallis Clinic’s Foundation, presented a donation of $1,000 to the Corvallis High School Athletic Department at halftime during the CHS home basketball game on Jan. 14.
The donation is for the recognition of CHS students, families and staff who participated in The Clinic’s Oct. 5 “Run for the Health of It” Annual 5K Run/Walk. South Albany High School will also receive $1,000, $700 will be donated to Philomath High School, and Santiam Christian High School will receive $500.
The race was founded by Passanise, orthopedic surgeon of The Corvallis Clinic’s Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Department.
The clinic’s goals are to increase race participants, make donations to high school athletic programs and award larger donations to athletic departments for the 2020 Run for the Health of It 5K.
Corvallis student named to honors list
Michelle Peterson of Corvallis was one of 263 students named to Concordia University, Nebraska’s honors list for fall semester.
The top 25 percent of all undergraduate students who complete at least 12 credit hours qualify for the honors list.
Local student appears on dean’s list
Catelyn Clark of Corvallis has been named to the Saint Mary’s College fall semester dean’s list.
To earn this academic honor at Saint Mary’s, a student must achieve a grade-point average of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, have no incompletes, and have no grades lower than a C.
Corvallis woman graduates from university
Emma Brown of Corvallis is one of more than 300 graduates who received a diploma at Harding University’s fall commencement ceremony, held Dec. 14.
Brown received a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.
Local students earn honor roll status
Several local students at Montana State University earned placement on fall semester undergraduate honor rolls.
There are two MSU honor roll lists: the president’s list and the dean’s list. To be eligible for the lists, students must be enrolled in 12 college-level credits.
Corvallis students appearing on the dean’s list include Olivia Anderson, Drew Ellingson, Jonathan Haberman, Jacob Hammack, Ben Heap and Meilo Seiter, who earned grade-point averages of 3.5 or above. Corvallis students with a perfect 4.0 GPA are Benjamin Nelson and Max Yelsa, who appear on the president’s list. Chase Boyd of Sweet Home earned dean’s list placement.
Corvallis student makes dean’s list
A total of 10,066 Iowa State University students have been recognized for academic achievement by being named to the fall semester dean’s list.
Kevin Rambo of Corvallis, a major in journalism and mass communication, made the list.
Students named to the list must earn a grade-point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework.
