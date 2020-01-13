Samaritan awards nearly grants to local agencies
The five hospitals of Samaritan Health Services have awarded a total of $449,000 in social accountability grants to local service organizations, to be distributed over the next 12 months.
Social accountability grants are awarded within Benton, Linn and Lincoln counties. Funding decisions are made by committees consisting of employees and board members at each Samaritan-affiliated hospital. Funded programs address unmet needs of underserved populations and improve overall community health.
Social accountability grants are part of the larger Samaritan Community Benefit program, which encompasses the organization’s efforts to build healthier communities by providing direct and in-kind support for services such as health screenings, health professions education, health research and community health activities.
Community Benefit also encompasses the charity care that Samaritan provides to low-income patients. In 2018, Samaritan invested nearly $161 million in community benefit activities and services.
To be eligible for funding, programs must:
• Focus on unmet needs in underserved populations.
• Be collaborative, involving partnerships with other organizations.
• Focus on improving the health status in the community.
• Use quality indicators to measure progress and outcomes, reporting results and sharing them widely to attract more resources.
• Plan for self-sufficiency, where appropriate.
The following local agencies received Social Accountability grants for 2020:
Benton County: ABC House; Benton County Drug Treatment Court; Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence; Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA); Corvallis Daytime Drop-In Center; Corvallis Environmental Center; Corvallis Housing First; Corvallis Multicultural Literacy Center; Faith, Hope and Charity, Inc.;
Grace Center for Adult Day Services; Jackson Street Youth Services; Options Pregnancy Resource Centers; Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments: Meals on Wheels; Philomath School Counseling Team; Senior Corps of Linn, Benton & Lincoln Counties: Vina Moses Center: FISH; We Care; Willamette Neighborhood Housing Services, DBA DevNW; Work Unlimited Support Living.
Linn County: ABC House; Boys & Girls Club of Albany; Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence; Court Appointed Special Advocates of Linn County; Family Tree Relief Nursery; Fish of Albany; Fish of Lebanon; Fresh and Local, First; Hand in Hand Farm; Jackson Street Youth Services; Lebanon Basic Services;
Mid-Willamette Family YMCA; OBRIA Medical Clinics/Pregnancy Alternatives Center; Senior Corps of Linn, Benton, & Lincoln Counties; St. Vincent de Paul, Lebanon; Sweet Home and Lebanon Downtown Farmers Markets; Sweet Home Emergency Ministries; Sweet Home Pregnancy Care Center; Volunteer Caregivers.
Albany student earns honor roll recognition
In a display of academic achievement, 18 percent of Dixie State University students earned president's and dean's list recognition for fall semester.
Inclusion indicates students' commitment to their academic pursuits, as they must achieve a semester grade-point average of 3.9 or higher to be included on the president's list and a GPA of 3.5 to 3.89 for the dean's list. Both lists require students to complete a minimum of 15 credits.
Ceanne Elliott of Albany was among the 1,978 students awarded inclusion on the honor roll.
