At Our Best (Jan. 11)

STEM-CTE Hub awards microgrants
The Mid-Valley STEM-CTE Hub recently awarded its first round of Educator and Community-Based Organizations microgrants.
With evidence that COVID-19 is widening the existing systemic education and inequality gaps, the hub’s aim is to partner with educators and local nonprofit agencies to develop projects that reduce barriers and support students. Through this support, students will gain more access to meaningful science, technology, engineering, math (STEM), and career and technical education (CTE) opportunities.
A total of $78,019 was awarded to fund a total of 35 equity-focused, STEM-CTE related projects or initiatives.
P.E.O. Chapter awards scholarship
Jessica Bramlett has been awarded the Oregon Chapter S Scholarship by P.E.O. Chapter S in Corvallis.
Bramlett will use the scholarship for costs incurred while attending Pacific University to become certified as a physician’s assistant.
American Legion post receives grant
The Spirit Mountain Community Fund recently awarded $297,323 in grants to 15 nonprofit organizations in Benton, Clackamas, Lane, Marion, Multnomah, Washington and Yamhill counties.
The American Legion Post in Monroe received a $3,000 grant.
Social Accountability Grants awarded
The five hospitals of Samaritan Health Services have awarded a total of $339,807 in Social Accountability Grants to local service organizations, to be distributed during 2021.
The following Benton County agencies received grants: ABC House; Benton County Drug Treatment Court; Benton County Habitat for Humanity; CASA – Voices for Children; Corvallis Drop-In Center; Corvallis Environmental Center; Faith, Hope and Charity, Inc.; Home Life; Jackson Street Youth Services; Old Mill Center for Children and Families; Options Pregnancy Resource Centers; Oregon Cascades Council of Government – Meals on Wheels; Senior Corps of Linn, Benton and Lincoln Counties; Stone Soup Corvallis, Inc.; Vina Moses Center; and We Care.
The following Linn County agencies received grants: ABC House; Boys and Girls Club of Albany; Faith, Hope and Charity, Inc.; Family Tree Relief Nursery; Fish of Albany; Fish of Lebanon; Jackson Street Youth Services; Lebanon Basic Services; OBRIA Medical Clinics/Pregnancy Alternatives Center; Oregon Cascades Council of Government – Meals on Wheels; Senior Corps of Linn, Benton and Lincoln Counties; St. Vincent de Paul – Lebanon; Sweet Home Emergency Ministries; Sweet Home Pregnancy Care Center and Volunteer Interfaith Caregivers.