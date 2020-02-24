At Our Best (Feb. 24)

Benton, Linn agencies receive tribal donations
The Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund distributed $214,791.52 to 51 organizations on Feb. 7 as it continued its quarterly donations to nonprofit groups.
Benton and Linn county agencies receiving donations include the Philomath Youth Activities Club for food, supplies and busing for summer youth program to learn Siletz history and traditions, ending with youth attending the Nesika Illahee Pow-Wow in August; the Friends of the Scio Public Library for educational presenter and performer fees for a community-wide summer reading program;
The Kings Valley Charter School for an overnight science and outdoor learning field trip for third- to fifth-graders to OMSI’s Camp Gray in Newport; the Sweet Home Public Library to replace public access computers and software; $5,000 to the Canyon Gleaners in Mill City for food for a community food bank program;
The Corvallis-Albany Farmers Markets for fruit and vegetable tokens to encourage children ages 5-12 to eat more fresh produce; the HIV Alliance for supplies for monthly care packages for people living with HIV in Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Benton and Marion counties; the Lebanon Gleaners for food for a community food bank program; the Philomath Community Gleaners for food for a community food bank program;
The South Benton County Gleaners in Monroe for food for a community food bank program; Willamette Grange #52 in Philomath for an engineering evaluation and plan to repair the roof structure of building built in 1923 that is on National Register of Historic Places;
American Legion Post 10 in Albany for a first aid station, blood pressure cuff and first aid supplies; and the Philomath Police Department for a traffic speed alert message sign.
Foundation gives grants to local organizations
The Corvallis Kiwanis Foundation recently gave a total of $16,325 to local organizations.
Thanks to monetary gifts and investments, the foundation was able to award grants to 20 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organizations that support the Benton County community.
Agencies receiving grants are The Arts Center for partnering with NAACP for a Black engagement project; the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis for flag football equipment; CASA for program support; the Chintimini Chamber Music Festival for upport for “Paul Bunyan Tale;” Community Outreach, Inc., for program support; the Corvallis Bicycle Collective for the Empowerment Bucks program; the Corvallis Community Band for matching dollar support; Corvallis Mountain Rescue for SARTopo mapping software;
The Corvallis Youth Symphony for program support; Every Child for help with two events supporting foster children and families; Furniture Share for the Beds for Kids program; Grace Center for Adult Day Services for the Shower Scholarships program; the Jackson Street Youth Shelter for drop-in program support; the Corvallis High School Key Club for matching support for the food box program; the Mt. Hood Kiwanis Camp for adaptive art equipment;
The Old Mill Center for Children and Families Relief Nursery for transportation assistance; Philomath Youth Activities for Homework Club support; Quilts from Caring Hands for operating supplies; Stone Soup for operating supplies; and We Care for emergency assistance.
Albany resident inducted into honor society
Gillian Blumer of Albany was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.
Blumer was initiated at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Prescott. She is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.