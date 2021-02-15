 Skip to main content

At Our Best (Feb. 15)
AT OUR BEST

At Our Best (Feb. 15)

At Our Best image for 12-23

Each week "At Our Best" highlights the achievements of those in our community. It includes honors, awards and other recognition that is being earned by local residents.

Albany woman makes honor roll

Cadence Goodwin of Albany earned a place on the Spokane Community College fall quarter honor roll.

Students on the honor roll earned a grade-point average of 3.0 or above.

Jefferson student named to dean's list

Cedarville University in Southwest Ohio recently released its fall dean's list.

Morgan Bruggeman of Jefferson appeared on the list. This recognition required Bruggeman to obtain a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

