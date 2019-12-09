Library receives grant
The Lebanon Public Library is one of fewer than 100 nonprofit agencies chosen to receive a one-time grant from the newly created Ann J. & William Swindells Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation.
The library is recipient of a grant honoring the philanthropic legacy of Ann and Bill Swindells. A portion of the $5,000 general operating support grant will be used to purchase shelving.
The foundation puts donated money to work in Oregon; more than $100 million in grants and scholarships annually support Oregonians.
Local youth rodeo competitor goes to finals
Molly May of Monroe will be one of 160 contestants competing in the KK Run for Vegas/Junior World Finals Barrel Race and Pole Bending, taking place Dec. 10 through 14 in Las Vegas.
The competitors all are youth 17 or under from across the country and Canada.
The event will be held in conjunction with the National Finals Rodeo, the sport’s grand finale.
Corvallis to plant peace tree
Corvallis and 25 other communities have confirmed that next year they will plant peace trees distributed by the Oregon Department of Forestry in partnership with Oregon Community Trees and the One Sunny Day Initiative.
The trees will be planted to mark the 75th anniversary of the close of World War II. The seedling ginkgo and Asian persimmon trees were grown from seed collected from trees that survived the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. The bombing occurred 75 years ago, on Aug. 6, 1945, and is being remembered in 2020.
The trees are being cared for in Corvallis under the watchful eye of Jennifer Killian of Corvallis Parks and Recreation, who also is a board member of Oregon Community Trees. Killian plans to plant one of the ginkgo seedlings in Avery Park.
The seedlings are not the first Hiroshima peace trees planted in Corvallis. Some were planted earlier this year at Oregon State University. However, they represent by far the largest number planted in any U.S. state, according to Green Legacy Hiroshima’s online world map of peace tree locations, viewable at http://glh.unitar.org/
ODF arranged for the seedling trees to be cared for by Corvallis Parks and Recreation staff. Ramstad said ODF then offered the seedlings at no cost, with priority given to Trees Cities USA and Tree Campuses USA in Oregon.
Corvallis resident named Miss Willamette Valley Teen USA
Corvallis resident Mira Batti has been named Miss Willamette Valley Teen USA 2019 and will head to Mt. Hood Community College next month to compete in the Miss Oregon Teen USA 2020 pageant.
Mira is a 15-year-old senior at Connections Academy. Her interests include dancing and creating music. She plans to work as a police detective. She is an advocate of the 504 Plan, which allows teens with obstacles in their lives to continue the standard curriculum with personalized accommodations to help them succeed.
Albany resident crowned Jersey Queen
Gracie Krahn of Albany recently was crowned the 62nd National Jersey Queen.
Gracie was presented the Charlene Nardone Crown by 2018 National Jersey Queen Abigail Shaw on Nov. 9 during the Jersey Junior Banquet in Louisville, Kentucky. The National Jersey Queen contest lasted two days, with nine young women from across the country competing for the crown. The Charlene Nardone National Jersey Queen Fund provided a scholarship of $500 to Gracie.
Gracie will represent Jersey cattle breeders for the next year with her participation in events such as the 152nd Annual Meeting of the American Jersey Cattle Association, the World Dairy Expo and the 68th All-American Jersey Shows and Sales.
She is a senior at Santiam Christian High School in Adair Village, where she is active in Future Farmers of America, the cheer team and the National Honor Society, and has been an officer and member of the Leadership Council for her class.
Gracie has won several showmanship contests, including the Intermediate Showmanship class at the All-American Junior Show in 2015.
