At Our Best (Aug. 17)

Linn residents earn degrees
Several Linn County residents recently earned degrees from Western Governors University.
Local graduates are Jennifer Burton of Albany, Bachelor of Arts degree, special education; Tiffany Palamaris of Albany, Master of Science degree, nursing: leadership and management; Melissa Myers of Albany, Bachelor of Science degree, nursing; Benjamin Weintraub of Lebanon, B.S., nursing; Josie Howard of Lebanon, B.S., business: health care management; and Samantha Gould of Lebanon, Master of Education degree, instructional design.
The online, nonprofit university has graduated more than 190,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.
Girl Scouts announce leader awards
Benton County Girl Scouts Service Unit 29 of Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington recently announced its 2020 program year leader awards.
Necole Morris, Samantha Hendrickson and Nicole Sharp received the Guiding Star Award for their work with girls in promoting the values of the Girl Scout movement. Morris and Hendrickson lead Brownie Girl Scout Troop 10176. Sharp leads Troop 20495, a multilevel troop.
Ashley White received the Rising Star Award, recognizing a new leader who moved forward with confidence. White is leader of Troop 12821 at Lincoln School.
Nanette Dupuy and Kim Holmes received the Outdoor Enthusiast Award. Dupuy is co-leader of Cadette/Senior Troop 20142, and led eight girls on a six-day canoe adventure in the Boundary Waters. Holmes leads Senior Troop 20497 and coordinates the Spring Camp program.
Kiara Tomlinson received the Owl Award for running leadership workshops for program aides. Tomlinson is co-leader of Cadette Troop 12283.
Trish Hendrickson received a cookie jar for serving as unit cookie program sales manager. Under her leadership, the unit has met or exceeded council goals each year for five years.
Albany student receives degree
Nearly 1,700 University of Wisconsin Oshkosh students graduated in May, when the 146th spring commencement ceremony was conducted in a first-ever virtual format.
Robin Benedict of Albany received a degree in nursing.
