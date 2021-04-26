At Our Best (April 26)

Elks scholarship winners announced
The Corvallis Elks Lodge has announced its South Central District male and female scholarship winners.
They are: first place, Caleb Matthews of Corvallis and McKenna Raade of Cottage Grove; second place Suraj Kalmarni of Corvallis and Ashley Woodhurst of Springfield; and third place, Noah Tornell of Springfield and Melia Cheung of Corvallis. Local winners who went on to state and placed were Matthews, second place, and Raade, fourth place. Matthews has been selected to compete for one of 20 scholarships given by the Elks National Scholarship competition.
The Elks is the third-largest organization awarding scholarships nationally.
Casa Latinos Unidos receives grant
Oregon Humanities recently announced the grantees of its 2021 Public Program Grants.
Eleven organizations from around the state were awarded a combined total of $60,000. One of the recipients is Casa Latinos Unidos, located in Corvallis. Its award of $5,100 will support “Nuestras Historias,” a permanent virtual exhibit of oral histories of the Latinx community of Benton and Linn counties.
Music scholarships awarded
The Oregon Music Teachers annual Guthrie and Jenks Music Scholarship auditions were held in late February.
Scholarships were awarded to local graduating students as follows.
Kai Frueh, a Corvallis home-schooled pianist and student of Mary Ann Guenther, who will engage in piano performance studies at Lawrence University in Wisconsin, received $2,000. Annalee Hiebert of Philomath, a flutist and a piano student of Linda Hansen, who will work toward a music education degree at Oregon State University, received $1,000.
Another $1,000 winner is South Albany High School student Abigail DeYoung, who will attend Peabody University in Maryland. A student of Amy Hansen, DeYoung will enter a classical vocal curriculum, working toward becoming a teacher and performer.
Local youth chosen for national orchestra
Carnegie Hall has announced the more than 200 young musicians selected from across the country for the hall’s three national youth ensembles: the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America, NYO2 and NYO Jazz.
Benjamin Frueh of Corvallis has been selected to play the violin in the National Youth Orchestra.
The members of the 2021 ensembles, hailing from 41 states, have been recognized by Carnegie Hall as being among the finest players in the country following a comprehensive and selective audition process. The hall’s national youth ensembles are offered free of charge, ensuring all invited musicians have the opportunity to take part. All program activities for this summer are expected to take place in person in the New York area, with health protocols in place.
Due to the ongoing effects of COVID-19, the national youth ensembles will not tour this summer and will not play at Carnegie Hall, since the hall remains closed until fall.
OSU students awarded scholarships
Ten Oregon State University students have been awarded Oregon Society of Certified Public Accountants Educational Foundation scholarships for the 2021-22 academic year.
Scholarships ranging from $2,000 to $4,000 were awarded to 44 students, based on academic performance and intent to both pursue a CPA career and work in the state of Oregon.
The 2021-22 scholarship recipients from Oregon State are Caleb Baca, Abigail Hawley, Hailey Holmes, Reece Lewis, Alexis O’Hara, Dakota Palmer, Danielle Pranger, Emilio Rogers, Justin Vanaken and Morgan Zarosinski.
Founded in 1985, the foundation has awarded a total of more than $2.4 million to more than 1,350 students.