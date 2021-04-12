At Our Best (April 12)

Elks lodge receives grants
Corvallis Elks Lodge recently received three Elks National Foundation grants totaling $7,500.
The grants are all dedicated to helping residents of the Santiam Canyon who were affected by the devastating fires. The lodge prepared more than 10,000 meals for canyon residents, first providing lunches for those who stayed at the evacuation center at the Benton County Fairgrounds, then sending three meals a day to those in the canyon. Members of the Salvation Army delivered the meals to the canyon.
Zonta delivers roses to local women
The Zonta Club of Corvallis selected 26 area residents and organizations to receive roses on March 8 in recognition of International Women’s Day, based on the theme “Recognizing Individuals and Organizations Who Provide Assistance for Those Experiencing Hunger and Food Insecurity.”
In 1999 Zonta International designated International Women’s Day as Yellow Rose Day to celebrate women’s achievements through the beauty of a single yellow rose, the club’s official symbol.
CASA receives grant from tribe
CASA of Linn County recently received a $50,000 Large Grant from Spirit Mountain Community Fund and the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde for volunteer recruitment, training and supervision of Court Appointed Special Advocates.
CASA of Linn County, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that supports volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused or neglected and are under the protection of the Juvenile Court in Linn County. The organization’s purpose is to secure a safe, permanent home for every child in the dependency system as quickly as possible.
WAHS cheerleaders participate in competition
The West Albany High School Spirit Program cheerleaders participated in the Oregon Cheer Coaches Association all-state team selection competition held March 13 online.
Avery Dodd, a sophomore at West, is a two-year varsity team member and 2020-21 team captain. Avery, a 5A all-state team member, took second place overall in the 5A division and is the winner of a $750 scholarship.
There were 47 competitors in the 5A division, and 17 members were named to the 2020 5A all-state team.
OCCA postponed this competition from its original scheduled November 2020 date. The organization decided this team to remain the 2020 team and this November, the 2021 team will be selected.
Additional participating West Albany Spirit members are sophomores Brooke Schrader and Ella Meyer, and junior Katie Brudvig. All participants learned and performed a choreographed cheer and dance. They also demonstrated elite tumbling and jump skills. This virtual competition was based on each individual’s video submission. Videos were recorded at the school and submitted for judging.