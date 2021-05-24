'Pastor Dan' operates carpool for Tangent Christian school

Bates is originally from California. He was leading a church in Minnesota when the opportunity came to move to Oregon in 2014. He jumped at the chance, in part because he had endured 65 straight days of temperatures below zero during a particularly brutal winter. “Right then, the idea of leaving Minnesota seemed appealing,” he said.

Leading two congregations can be challenging, however.

Bates leads Lebanon services the first and the third Saturdays of the month, and leads the Sweet Home services the second and fourth Saturdays. Guest speakers visit to fill out the worship schedule.

“It’s good, but it’s difficult. I never have enough time,” Bates said.

He added that he loves Lebanon and Sweet Home. “This is the best area where we’ve ever lived. The people are great. The small town feel. The location. You cannot beat the location,” Bates said.

He said that it was great to be close to the ocean, the mountains and metropolitan areas, but still enjoy the feel of country living. “For me, it’s the best of both worlds,” he said.

For the time being, Bates has been transporting a few students in his family’s minivan and other parents are stepping up to help with carpool duties.