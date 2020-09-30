Partin charged with several sex crimes in Linn County

Alanna Nicole Partin, known for challenging the authority of local legal systems in several criminal cases, was back in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday morning, but this time for a far more serious matter.

The 39-year-old Sweet Home resident was formally charged with multiple sex crimes against children, and a prosecutor said there are other suspects in the case.

Partin was charged with first-degree sodomy, two counts of first-degree rape and three counts of first-degree sex abuse.

Three of those charges are Jessica’s Law crimes, which carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison.

The crimes allegedly occurred in 2019, and the victims include a girl younger than 8 and a girl younger than 5.

“There are a number of people who will be charged for offending against the children in the same way,” said prosecutor Jonathan Crow. No one else has been arraigned as of Wednesday, Crow said, in a brief interview after the court hearing.

Partin was taken into custody on the charges earlier this month, and her parents paid 10% of her $150,000 bail in the case to secure her release from the Linn County Jail on Sept. 10.

The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 12.

Wednesday morning’s hearing was mainly without the sort of outbursts that have marked some of Partin’s previous court appearances, though when asked her legal name, Partin, through her attorneys, again claimed that she was a Minnesota corporation and did not recognize the name she was charged under.