After skipping a trial readiness hearing June 4 on a felony weapons charge, Alanna Partin was back in Benton County Circuit Court on Tuesday to answer a felony charge of failure to appear.
As she has done in previous court appearances, Partin, acting as her own attorney, sparred with Judge Locke Williams during her arraignment and repeatedly rejected the court’s authority.
She dismissed the bench warrant for her arrest as invalid, claimed to be a business registered with the state of Minnesota rather than an individual subject to the criminal code, and frequently interrupted or tried to shout down the judge while armed Benton County deputies watched from the back of the courtroom.
Williams, making a visible effort to remain calm himself, advised Partin that the failure to appear charge was a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and admonished her to behave herself in the courtroom.
“Ms. Partin, I understand that you have certain views on the law … but I don’t understand your insistence on being rude and disruptive,” the judge said.
“Because,” Partin fired back, “you are being rude and disruptive to my life!”
Partin was arrested after a traffic stop in downtown Corvallis on Nov. 7 in which she allegedly resisted officers, reached for a loaded handgun and had to be shocked with a Taser before being taken into custody.
In addition to one felony count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, the 39-year-old Sweet Home resident is facing misdemeanor charges of interfering with a police officer, unlawful possession of a firearm and failure to carry or present a driver’s license.
Her trial in that case was set to begin on June 12, but it was canceled when she failed to appear for her trial readiness hearing. A new trial date has not yet been set.
Partin is scheduled to be back in Benton County Circuit Court at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 12 before Judge Joan Demarest for a status check on those charges and the failure to appear charge.
Meanwhile, Partin has multiple open criminal cases in Linn County Circuit Court as well.
Partin faces charges of criminal driving while suspended or revoked and resisting arrest for an incident that occurred on April 20; felony attempt to elude, interfering with a police officer and criminal driving while suspended or revoked for an incident that occurred on April 14; and criminal driving while suspended or revoked from an incident on Jan. 5.
She is also charged with multiple counts of failure to appear in court in connection with those cases.
On June 17, during a video arraignment from the Linn County Jail on failure to appear charges, Partin was restrained by five deputies and placed in a “spit hood” after making repeated verbal outbursts while Judge David Delsman was trying to conduct court proceedings.
Partin’s next scheduled court appearance in the Linn County cases is set for 8:45 a.m. Sept. 4 before Judge Rachel Kittson-McQatish.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.