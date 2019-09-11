Scenic Drive will be closed between Gibson Hill Road and Jordan Drive in North Albany from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m Thursday, according to the Benton County Public Works Department.
Mid-Valley Gravel of Philomath will be installing utilities in the area as part of the Farm View subdivision project. A detour route will be in place along Jordan Drive.
For more information, call 541-766-6821.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.