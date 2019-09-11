Scenic Drive will be closed between Gibson Hill Road and Jordan Drive in North Albany from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m Thursday, according to the Benton County Public Works Department.

Mid-Valley Gravel of Philomath will be installing utilities in the area as part of the Farm View subdivision project. A detour route will be in place along Jordan Drive.

For more information, call 541-766-6821.

