Part of Highway 226 closed near Lyons
breaking

Part of Highway 226 closed near Lyons

  • Updated
091120-adh-nws-226 Closed-my

Highway 226 is now only open for vehicles leaving Lyons near McCully Mountain Drive.

 Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media

The Albany-Lyons Highway, state route 226, is closed between West McCully Mountain Drive and Highway 22 due to wildfire hazards, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced on Thursday.

Vehicles can leave Lyons but are not allowed to enter.

ODOT and law enforcement officials are urging motorists to avoid closure areas and respect the boundaries.

Conditions are changing quickly. Check TripCheck.com or call 511 for current road conditions and closures.

