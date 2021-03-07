Pandemic spurs creativity: Mid-valley artists producing more, applying new techniques

Local artists have been more productive during the pandemic, as well as expanding their horizons by learning and applying new techniques or trying new styles, said representatives of nonprofit art collectives in Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon.

And that makes this spring a great time to visit a mid-Willamette Valley art gallery, they said.

“If you come in now, you’re going to see a lot of new stuff, experimental stuff,” said Lori Garcy of Brownsville, president of Gallery Calapooia, 221 First Ave. S.W. in downtown Albany.

Garcy, a jewelry maker, said that the pandemic, with social distancing regulations and safety measures, has meant that artists have been relatively isolated and stuck at home more than usual.

“It’s giving them time to work in the studio. … We wish that we weren’t in this sort of situation, but it has produced some wonderful art,” added Garcy, who also is a board member for the Brownsville Arts Center, 255 N. Main St.

Beatrice Rubenfeld of Nashville, president of Art in the Valley Gallery in downtown Corvallis, 202 S.W. Second St., said it was only natural for artists to create art when they have a plethora of spare time.