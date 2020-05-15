Pandemic results in surge of workplace safety complaints

The novel coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a surge of workplace safety complaints in the mid-Willamette Valley and across Oregon.
More than 180 such complaints have originated from Linn and Benton counties, according to Oregon Occupational Safety & Health, a division of the Department of Consumer and Business Services.
Statewide, there have been more than 3,700 COVID-19-related complaints since March, according to an OSHA spreadsheet last updated May 4. “For perspective, in a normal year, on average, we receive just over 2,000 complaints,” said Aaron Corvin, public information officer for Oregon OSHA.
The mid-valley complaints cover a wide swath of employers, including agricultural businesses, the rare metals industry, high-tech companies, construction firms, car dealerships, convenience stores, restaurants, supermarkets, senior living communities, medical providers, nonprofits and government agencies. Perhaps illustrating how on edge people are, a marijuana business even made the list.
Despite the diversity of workplaces involved, the core issues are much the same in many of the complaints: a disregard for physical distancing requirements, inadequate sanitization and a lack of personal protective equipment.
Only a few complaints in the mid-valley — including those regarding National Frozen Foods in Albany — center on problems that seem more serious, such as companies not enacting safety measures despite employees testing positive for COVID-19, or workers showing symptoms of the illness who weren’t sent home.
National Frozen Foods in Albany failed to implement physical distancing policies after knowing that multiple employees who worked on packaging lines in the facility tested positive for COVID-19, according to Oregon OSHA.
The state workplace safety watchdog has cited the company, with a proposed penalty of $2,000, for failing to protect workers from the spread of the illness.
An outbreak connected to National Frozen Foods in Albany has sickened at least 34 people, including 30 workers and four family or household members, Linn County Public Health announced last week.
Little information was available about the two other most significant complaints filed with Oregon OSHA from the mid-valley, and, because they have not been fully investigated, Corvin declined to talk about the matters.
A handful of complaints dealt with workplaces that allegedly continued operations in violation of Gov. Kate Brown’s order, including a gym, a hair salon and a bar.
Only 5 percent of the COVID-19 workplace complaints in Oregon have been finalized. The six finalized cases in Linn and Benton counties dealt with relatively mundane safety matters during the public health crisis.
Not all complaints filed are valid, and even those that are often can be solved with communication. “We would reserve the right to inspect if we didn’t find the response we received was credible,” Corvin said.
“By and large, employers aren’t blowing us off. When we make that contact what we’re finding is, generally speaking, you have employers who are endeavoring to comply or who are complying,” he added. “We usually see that things are moving in the right direction. That is not to say that we haven’t seen pockets of resistance.”
The complaints to Oregon OSHA have come from a variety of sources, including employees, family members of workers, customers, the general public and anonymous tipsters.
During the novel coronavirus pandemic, Oregon OSHA has added spot checks to verify that employers are complying with requirements, including closures to the public, aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.
The spot checks are intended to confirm whether employers are actually doing what they are telling the division they are doing in response to complaints.
So far, Oregon OSHA has completed roughly 2,500 spot checks on businesses.
The spot checks are in addition to more time-intensive, on-site inspections completed by the watchdog agency.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.
