Pandemic results in surge of workplace safety complaints

The novel coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a surge of workplace safety complaints in the mid-Willamette Valley and across Oregon.

More than 180 such complaints have originated from Linn and Benton counties, according to Oregon Occupational Safety & Health, a division of the Department of Consumer and Business Services.

Statewide, there have been more than 3,700 COVID-19-related complaints since March, according to an OSHA spreadsheet last updated May 4. “For perspective, in a normal year, on average, we receive just over 2,000 complaints,” said Aaron Corvin, public information officer for Oregon OSHA.

The mid-valley complaints cover a wide swath of employers, including agricultural businesses, the rare metals industry, high-tech companies, construction firms, car dealerships, convenience stores, restaurants, supermarkets, senior living communities, medical providers, nonprofits and government agencies. Perhaps illustrating how on edge people are, a marijuana business even made the list.

Despite the diversity of workplaces involved, the core issues are much the same in many of the complaints: a disregard for physical distancing requirements, inadequate sanitization and a lack of personal protective equipment.

Only a few complaints in the mid-valley — including those regarding National Frozen Foods in Albany — center on problems that seem more serious, such as companies not enacting safety measures despite employees testing positive for COVID-19, or workers showing symptoms of the illness who weren’t sent home.