Pacific Power suspends fees, disconnections in face of COVID-19
Pacific Power is temporarily suspending late fees and disconnections for non-payment for customers in Oregon, Washington and California amid closures and cancellations attributed to COVID-19.

The company announced the change Thursday afternoon. 

"The company will continue to evaluate other ways to support our customers for the duration of this quickly evolving public health emergency," the company said in a statement. 

A state of emergency has been declared in all three states in response to the spread of the coronavirus. In Oregon, officials announced three new cases on Thursday, bringing the state's total number of cases to 24.

