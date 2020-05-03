Pace of new COVID-19 cases in Oregon continues to slow

Oregon reported no COVID-19 fatalities on Sunday, and the state’s daily death toll remained at 109.
The pace of the novel coronavirus pandemic is slowing down, according to state figures on the caseload. Oregon added 369 cases of COVID-19 in the last week for an increase of 16 percent.
That’s the lowest number of new weekly cases in nearly a month, and the rate of transmission has declined every week since March 29.
The Oregon Health Authority also announced that there were 45 new cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday morning, though none of those was in Linn or Benton counties.
The state now has 2,680 total cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
There have been 62,054 people tested in Oregon for COVID-19, as of Sunday morning, with 59,374 negative tests.
The 13,090 tests administered last week were the highest amount by far during the pandemic. For the previous four weeks, the state had averaged roughly 9,375 tests every week.
A state spokesperson was not available on Sunday afternoon to provide information on when the last day was without a COVID-19 death on the Oregon Health Authority daily coronavirus report.
Linn County now has 87 cases of COVID-19 with seven deaths, as well as 1,976 negative tests.
Benton County has 32 cases with five deaths, as well as 1,419 negative tests.
Weekly figures from the state show the transmission rate of the disease steadily decreasing.
For the week ending April 26, Oregon saw 401 new cases of COVID-19 for an increase of 21 percent.
The week prior, the state had 383 new cases of the illness for an increase of 25 percent.
For the week ending April 12, Oregon had 459 new cases and the caseload rose 43 percent.
For the week ending April 5, cases of COVID-19 nearly doubled, and the week before that, cases nearly tripled in the state.
The United States has 1,122,486 cases of COVID-19 and 65,735 deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website on Sunday afternoon.
The numbers of COVID-19 cases may need a bit of a disclaimer, however.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oregon and the United States may be artificially low due to a few factors, including a lack of widespread testing, public health officials have said.
People also can have COVID-19 without showing significant signs of the disease and can spread the illness while they are asymptomatic.
Public health officials are not releasing the names of individuals who test positive for the disease because of privacy restrictions and out of concern that disclosing names could discourage people who may be infected from getting tested or seeking medical help.
Instead of publicizing the names of infected individuals, public health workers interview them to determine who else may have been exposed to the virus and contact those people about getting tested and taking protective measures.
In general, people diagnosed with COVID-19 are instructed to self-isolate until they are symptom-free for at least 72 hours. People with severe cases are treated in a hospital setting.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.
