Owners get more time to rebuild after 2020 Labor Day wildfires

"If you are rebuilding basically the same footage at the same location, it's not a land use decision — it's not appealable to the state Land Use Board of Appeals, it cannot be appealed to the county commissioners or the city council — and you can proceed with your rebuilding."

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

The bill sets a deadline of Sept. 30, 2025, for the start of reconstruction in these areas. It allows the square footage of replacement houses to be up to 10% more than the original. Structures do have to comply with building codes in effect in January 2008 or at the time of original construction, whichever is later.

Clem said the bill has an exception for reconstruction in federally designated floodplains, where the Federal Emergency Management Agency can set requirements for property owners to take part in the national flood insurance program.

It follows up House Bill 3272, which also cleared the House last week and went to the Senate. Under it, people who lost their homes in the 2020 Labor Day wildfires would get a minimum of two years under insurance policies to repair or rebuild, and other insurance protections.