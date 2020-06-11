Outbreak reported at Regent Court

A new COVID-19 cluster has been reported at a Corvallis assisted-living facility.
Regent Court Senior Living, a 48-bed secure memory care facility at 400 NW Elks Drive, has had five cases of the disease in an outbreak that began on June 2, the Oregon Health Authority disclosed in a report issued Wednesday. There have been no deaths in connection with the outbreak.
The information was contained in a weekly report tracking coronavirus infections at care facilities, senior living communities and congregate care homes that have had at least three positive test results or one or more deaths.
Four residents and one employee of Regent Court have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for Compass Senior Living, which manages the facility.
“We recently did a second test with all of the residents and all of the employees, and the numbers came out exactly the same,” Amira Fahoum told the Gazette-Times. She added that the infected employee is self-quarantining at home until it is safe to return to work.
Regent Court currently has 46 residents and just over 50 employees, Fahoum said. It is one of 31 properties in eight states managed by Compass Senior Living, which is headquartered in Eugene.
Fahoum said Regent Court has had a number of safety measures in place for three months now, including visitor restrictions, screening of all employees and essential visitors prior to entry, physical distancing within the facility, enhanced cleaning procedures, mask protocols for workers and residents, and monitoring for symptoms.
“Nobody wants to go through COVID, but obviously it is happening now in our community,” Fahoum said.
“We are heartened by the tremendous spirit we’ve seen displayed by our residents, team members and our residents’ families as we’ve all responded to this unprecedented situation.”
Other outbreaks in the mid-valley appear to have run their course and have been dropped from the OHA list after going at least 28 days since the onset of their last reported case.
Outbreaks at the Corvallis Manor nursing home, which had 19 cases and three deaths, and the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon, which had 38 cases and eight deaths, are both considered resolved by the state agency.
An outbreak at National Frozen Foods is now listed as resolved as well. A total of 41 cases have been associated with the Albany food processing plant.
Reporter Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.