OSU will teach educators antiracist teaching practices

Sept. 17: Ana Milena Ribero will lead a discussion on teaching critical race theory to students, followed by Vershawn Ashanti Young explaining why some see this practice as controversial and how to successfully teach critical race theory.

Sept 24: Victor Villanueva will teach educators how to center Black, Indiegenous and people of color’s work, moving away from the same white perspectives students have been taught for decades. Alexandria Lockett will then discuss the racial politics of knowledge production and Akua Duku Anokye will moderate the discussion.

Oct. 1: Asao Inoue will discuss how white language supremacy is being upheld in educational practices, and how to look into that with students. Jesse Stommel will moderate a roundtable discussion with all five speakers to close out the conference.

“We cannot dismantle white language supremacy alone,” Inoue said. “We need each other in our mutual antiracist work, in our classrooms and elsewhere; and our world needs it, even as so many other problems are around us.”

Educators will be encouraged to implement these practices in their classrooms between sessions and post about their experiences in an online forum. For more information, visit atlaconf.com. To register, visit beav.es/39V.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

