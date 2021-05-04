 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSU to require COVID-19 vaccines in fall term for those working, studying in person
0 comments
breaking top story

OSU to require COVID-19 vaccines in fall term for those working, studying in person

  • Updated
  • 0
Walk in vaccination 02

Ryan Smith received a COVID-19 shot from nursing student Josie Suing at a walk-in vaccination clinic at Reser Stadium in Corvallis on Wednesday afternoon.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

Oregon State University plans to require students and employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by fall term 2021 if they want to study and work onsite at OSU campuses and properties, the university announced Tuesday.

“As we advance our plans to resume traditional on-site and in-person activities for the 2021-22 academic year, high rates of vaccination among our students, faculty and staff are needed to help improve the safety and well-being of our community,” Interim President Becky Johnson said in a news release. “This vaccination requirement is intended for students and university employees so that we mutually contribute to the greatest level of population protection possible from COVID-19.”

Students enrolled only virtually through Ecampus will not be required to be vaccinated, but the university is still encouraging all members of the OSU community to get vaccinated, according to the release.

Vaccines have proven safe and effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19, as well as lessening the severity of symptoms for those who contract the virus.

The university says its vaccine requirement was formed with state and federal guidance, advice from public health experts and guidance from other organizations, including the American College Health Association.

OSU is already in the early stages of implementing the requirement, according to the release, and will provide more details as plans are finalized. The university said it will continue “ongoing education and promotion of vaccine availability.”

The university says it will continue to update https://covid.oregonstate.edu/ with new information on the requirement and answer frequently asked questions.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 4

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News