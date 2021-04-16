OSU student journalists honored

Student journalists at Oregon State University took home three first-place awards and were named finalists for six others this month in an annual contest sponsored by the Society of Professional Journalists.

SPJ’s Region 10 Mark of Excellence Awards honor outstanding collegiate journalism in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana and Alaska. First-place winners go on to compete at the national level.

Here is a list of the OSU winners, with links to their work:

• General News Reporting, 10,000+ students: Angela Tam, "LocalBoyz writes down different name for customer despite clear disapproval," https://bit.ly/3skJtaV

• Feature Photography: Scott Schmidt, "Comet Neowise," https://bit.ly/3mIwUoO

• Editorial Cartooning: Derek Snyder, "Student Proved," https://bit.ly/3uRqI0r

The Daily Barometer, OSU’s student-produced newspaper, was named a finalist for Best All-Around Styudent Newspaper in the 10,000+ students category.

Other finalists from OSU, with links to their entries: