OSU says plans for in-person fall term underway

Oregon State University is planning for predominantly in-person attendance during the fall term, President F. King Alexander announced.

The university is preparing for a “more traditional fall term” that will include in-person classes and university services and programs at all campuses, according to a Thursday press release. OSU made most classes remote nearly one year ago in accordance with public health recommendations early on in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university said it will continue to comply with public health guidance from local, state and federal agencies. Benton County is currently in the extreme risk category as assigned by the Oregon Health Authority.

“The significant increase in COVID-19 vaccine production on a national level and Gov. Kate Brown’s recent announcement detailing the distribution of vaccines among all Oregonians, including within higher education, are very good news,” Alexander said in the release. “These developments provide me with the confidence that we are on our way back to a more traditional fall term with predominantly in-person instruction, on-site research, engagement and extracurricular programs and activities at our locations throughout the state.”