OSU’s Alexander releases new statement on LSU Title IX issues

Miles was ordered after the 2013 review not to be alone with women students.

Alexander did not fire Miles until 2016, noting in his Monday statement that “I now regret that we did not take stronger action earlier against coach Miles, including suspension leading to further investigation and dismissal for violations of university policy.”

Miles, who went on to coach at Kansas, was placed on administrative leave by the school on Friday and stepped down from his job on Monday.

Miles' 2016 firing from LSU came in September, an unusual time of year for a coach to lose his position. But the Tigers were off to a mediocre 2-2 start.

“Coach Miles had done a tremendous job here and he’s been a great ambassador for our university, which makes this even more difficult,” said Alleva, in a quote cited by the sports website SB Nation.

Alexander discussed the firing of Miles during an hourlong interview with the editorial board of the Baton Rouge Advocate in October 2016 but made no mention of Title IX or policy matters in the 15 minutes of the session devoted to football.