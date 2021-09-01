OSU researchers develop secure computation protocol

In 2019 and 2020, Roy came up with the idea of “slicing and dicing” garbled circuits to make them more efficient than what was previously thought possible.

“If the way the garbled circuits were built was randomized — i.e., by rolling the dice — and some other information was kept secret, the slicing idea could be made secure,” Roy said. “Mike was really excited when I showed it to him, and during winter 2021 we refined the technique and wrote up the result.”

Roy and Rosulek presented their findings at the 41st annual International cryptology Conference, or Crypto 2021. They received an honorable mention for best paper among 100 papers, and Rosulek said that he and Roy were “pleasantly surprised” that the committee at the conference felt as excited about the idea as they did.

“What’s next on the research side is Lance and I working on trying to figure out whether we can once and for all say that this is the best that you can do,” Rosulek said. “The goal is to have this be a tool that software developers can use to build privacy enhancing features into this product.”

