A forestry school administrator from the University of Montana will be the next dean of the Oregon State University College of Forestry, the university announced on Monday.
Thomas H. DeLuca, who has headed the University of Montana College of Forestry and Conservation for the past three years, will begin his new duties on June 30.
DeLuca will succeed Anthony S. Davis, who has led the college in acting and interim role since September 2018. Davis will return to the role of executive associate dean that he held under Dean Thomas Maness, who died in July 2018 following a lengthy illness.
“Tom is a highly accomplished researcher and leader who understands Oregon State’s commitment to building and enhancing healthy communities, economies and ecosystems,” said Edward Feser, OSU’s provost and executive vice president. “His national and international experience in working collaboratively with other universities, a range of forestry professionals and an array of stakeholders will help advance the great success and contributions occurring within Oregon State’s College of Forestry.”
DeLuca holds a doctorate from Iowa State University, a master’s degree from Montana State University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, all in soil science, and spent more than a decade in Sweden and the United Kingdom during his research career. At OSU, he will oversee a college with six undergraduate programs, four graduate programs and more than 1,200 students.
DeLuca called the chance to lead OSU’s College of Forestry a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity.
“I feel strongly that this is a unique position at a time in which forestry has the potential to take a front seat in both conservation and commerce,” DeLuca said. “It is an opportunity to work with an inspiring group of scientists and educators to forward the mission of the College of Forestry and help secure a more sustainable future.”
In addition to heading up the University of Montana College of Forestry and Conservation, DeLuca is responsible for a 28,000-acre research forest, a 3,600-acre cattle ranch and multiple on-campus research centers.
He also serves the state of Montana as the director of the Montana Forest and Conservation Experiment Station and is a member of the governor’s Montana Forest Action Council.
Prior to becoming forestry dean at Montana, DeLuca spent five years as director and professor at the University of Washington’s School of Environmental and Forest Sciences. Before that he held research positions in Europe; at the Wilderness Society in Bozeman, Montana; at the University of Montana; and at Slippery Rock University in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania.
