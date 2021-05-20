OSU lit teacher Bushnell publishes debut novel

“I never know what’s going to happen next until I get there. I’m usually focused on some point of tension that interests me, and I’m trying to push on it until something topples over. In a short story that’s the ending, but in a novel, the character recalibrates their ideas, and then I have to discover the tension in those ideas, and then I start the process over.

“And then I do a ton of revision. I revised “The Step Back” for five years. It’s hard work but very satisfying. One thing that helps a lot is stepping away and then coming back with fresh eyes. I usually work on a different project in the meantime — or at least I did before I had kids.”

Bushnell began teaching at OSU in 2007, at the relatively young age of 26. He lived in Corvallis until 2017, when he moved back to Eugene. His wife, Katie, teaches eighth-grade language arts in Eugene “and it was important to eliminate her commute once we had kids. But I'm always trying to convince her that we should move back.”

When asked about his teaching work in Corvallis he says "these days I've let go of some of my bigger picture ideas, and I'm mostly focused on providing the highest quality of student-centered instruction I can. I teach 15 courses a year. That adds up to about 450 students annually, and this is the end of my 14th year, and I've still got many productive working years ahead of me. When I do the math, it helps me see that the impacts I can make on individual students will, in aggregate, become a pretty substantial educational opus."

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0