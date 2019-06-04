Oregon State University’s Valley Library was evacuated Tuesday after a threatening message was found on a white board but reopened a few hours later after the building was deemed safe.
The evacuation order was sent via the university’s text alert network about 1:30 p.m. after the words “leave now” and “be safe” were found written on a dry-erase board in a public area of the library, OSU Vice President Steve Clark said.
Within an hour, however, university officials had determined the threat was not credible and were making plans to reopen the building.
“It was just an attempt at humor,” Clark said.
A small knot of people clustered near the front entrance, which was blocked off with yellow caution tape, on Tuesday afternoon while they waited for a safety check of the building to be completed.
“This is a very intense time at OSU, with finals and dead week,” Clark said. “I’m amazed at how responsive and calm individuals are, how cooperative they are, to ensure each other’s safety.”
The library reopened about 4:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.