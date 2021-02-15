OSU hiring four new mental health professionals; at least two will focus on underserved students

Harris, who is a co-chair of the search committee for the coordinator of Black and African-American student mental health and wellness position, said historical mistreatment of Black people in medicine, and the resulting distrust from that, is important to recognize and address with improved representation.

“The CAPS team, as a department, are trying to advance (representation),” Harris said. “They hear the students, they hear the community, specifically the Black community and other communities that have come to step up and speak up and be like, ‘Hey, why isn’t there … any representation?’ (CAPS) understands the importance of that and the importance of supporting our students.”

Harris and Bamba said the new coordinators will offer clinical services, as well as serve in outreach roles.

“Counseling services is just one service, but students don’t always feel comfortable with accessing clinical services, so we want to be able to support them in their communities and spaces,” Bamba said. “Thus, the wellness coordinator will also provide outreach, advocacy and collaboration, and thus meet students where they are at in order to support their success at OSU.”

Harris reiterated that hiring for positions like this is a single step in addressing problems, rather than the totality of the solution.