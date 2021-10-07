OSU hemp center receives $10 million grant

The Global Hemp Innovation Center at Oregon State University received a $10 million grant to research the economic opportunities for hemp in western United States.

The five-year project grant comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and OSU will partner with eight other institutions across the country to address the needs of Native American and other rural farmers in Washington, Oregon, Nevada and California.

Jeffrey Steiner, associate director of the OSU hemp center, said this grant is one of the largest grants for hemp ever received.

“We just feel really fortunate to get it,” he said. “It’s a very competitive program and we’re among the elite institutions to get the money.”

The Western United States has diverse, arid environmental conditions, and encompasses large areas of irrigated and non-irrigated production. Native American tribes are present in all four of these states, and some tribal leaders would like for their community’s cultural and economic needs to be a part of this research project.