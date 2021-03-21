OSU forest study asks: How protected is protected?

“Protected area effectiveness is limited by varying levels of monitoring and enforcement and the money available for them,” Wolf said. “Unfortunately, our research shows that protected areas rarely if ever do more than slow down deforestation. And in general, the larger the protected area, the higher the rate of forest loss.”

U.S. and Oregon

Closer to home the researchers found deforestation rates to be slightly higher in Oregon than in the United States as a whole but that the percentage of forested land protected was higher here than in the rest of the U.S.

They also found that in a database as large as the one they worked with there are anomalies. As reference points the Gazette-Times asked why well-known mid-valley forested areas such as Oregon State’s McDonald-Dunn Research Forest and Silver Falls State Park were not listed as “protected areas” in the study.

“Our analysis was at the global scale and not ideally tailored for state level,” said co-author Matt Betts, director of the Forest Biodiversity Research Network in OSU’s Department of Forest Ecosystems and Society.