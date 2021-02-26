OSU, Corvallis, Benton County to host webinar on COVID-19 situation

Oregon State University, Corvallis and Benton County will host a community webinar next week on COVID-19 in the area, the county announced in a press release Friday.
The release also said OSU and Benton County plan to “initiate conversations” with state officials encouraging them to consider changing risk assessments, which could allow the county to be downgraded from its current designation of “extreme risk.”
The webinar is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday and can be viewed at https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/92883420797#success.
The webinar is spurred by concern surrounding the county’s continued “extreme risk” status, the highest category. Risk designations determine restrictions on businesses, schools and social gatherings in the area. The release also notes that positive COVID-19 tests in Benton County have been “highly concentrated in the 20-29 age group” since late December.
The webinar is intended to “provide updates on community health, ongoing testing by OSU, vaccination programs and discussions with state officials about the inclusion of testing data within Oregon’s risk metrics,” according to the release.
The release notes a significant increase in positive cases since OSU expanded testing Feb. 1.
“Testing of more than 2,400 students weekly was expanded when analysis showed increases in viral markers within wastewater collected from residence halls and in neighborhoods around Greek living units,” the release said. “A large increase in positive cases among symptomatic students also was reported in early February by OSU’s Corvallis campus Student Health Services.”
Benton County Commissioner Xan Augerot lauded OSU’s expanded testing, saying it’s an important preventative measure.
Steve Clark, OSU’s vice president of university relations and marketing, said the university is currently testing approximately 3.6% of Benton County’s population. Clark is also quoted as saying the expanded testing is discovering positive cases among asymptomatic people who normally would not be tested.
The proposed change to state risk designations would add testing volume, hospitalization counts and ICU bed use to the state’s criteria.
“We understand the pressures being felt as Benton County remains in the extreme risk level,” Augerot said in the release. “Our conversations with the state are about informing wellness more comprehensively while balancing health and safety with a viable economy. We are asking state leadership to give us the opportunity to provide testing data and epidemiological science to further inform their approach to evaluating risk metrics as we progress further into the pandemic.”
Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber is also quoted in the release discussing concerns from local business owners and managers about the current risk designation.
“We must find a way to marry the benefits from the testing data with tangible improvements to our local economy,” Traber said.