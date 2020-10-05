OSU announces plans to continue primarily remote instruction through fall term

Oregon State University plans to continue primarily remote instruction on its Corvallis campus through winter term, it was announced Monday.
“Based on continued careful monitoring of the COVID-19 pandemic locally, throughout Oregon and nationally, this is the best way to contribute to student wellness and educational success, limit the density of activity on campus and in the Corvallis community, and help minimize the possible spread of COVID-19,” OSU President F. King Alexander said in a press release.
OSU spokesperson Steve Clark said approximately 95% of Corvallis campus courses in fall term are being held remotely.
“The actual percentage of courses to be offered remotely in winter term will be determined in the weeks ahead,” Clark said in an email. “We may see an equally high percentage of remote course instruction as has been the case in fall term.”
Clark added: “Faculty ultimately will decide what occurs in their classrooms regarding mode of instruction, but we do not anticipate a dramatic change in the percentage of remote instruction from fall.”
Fall term on OSU’s Corvallis campus began Sept. 23. Winter term runs from Jan. 6 to March 20.
Winter term plans for the OSU-Cascades campus will be announced by Oct. 15.
As with fall term at OSU, courses offered on-site in winter term will be primarily those that have a heavy experiential learning component, such as labs, field courses and some graduate courses, Alexander said.
Buildings open on OSU’s Corvallis campus during winter term will include those with classrooms and teaching laboratories used for in-person instruction and applied learning, residence halls and dining centers, the Memorial Union, Dixon Recreation Center and Valley Library, as well as other buildings that provide child care, Student Health Services, food services, emergency assistance and study spaces.
“As we plan for spring term, OSU will closely monitor COVID-19 conditions and, if possible, provide increased in-person instruction and additional on-site extracurricular and experiential learning opportunities for students,” Alexander said.
Winter term tuition and fees will be the same as fall term. Student fees for the academic year will be based upon recommendations from student leaders in Corvallis and at OSU-Cascades.
For spring term, university leaders will closely monitor the COVID-19 situation and, if possible, provide increased in-person instruction and additional on-site extracurricular and experiential learning opportunities for students. A decision about spring term will be made after winter term starts.
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net. Follow him on Twiiter, @JesseSowaGT.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.