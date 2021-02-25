OSU added 68 student cases of COVID-19 last week; agencies still unsure how many are listed in Benton County numbers

Oregon State University reported Wednesday that 68 students had tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week, a significant reduction from the weekly average of 113.5 positive tests in the previous two weeks.
The 68 new positive tests were recorded over the seven-day span from Feb. 17 through Tuesday. In the same period of time, the Oregon Health Authority reported 82 total cases in Benton County.
If all of the OSU student cases are Benton County residents, they would make up nearly 83% of all the county's cases in that time, but it's not clear whether that's the case.
The newspaper has repeatedly asked Oregon State University, Benton County and the Oregon Health Authority to clarify how many OSU students are included in the county's case counts. So far all three have declined to do so, saying they either don't record or can't access that information.
The matter has been a topic of public concern, in part because neighboring Linn County has recently dropped two levels to the state's moderate risk category for COVID-19, resulting in a significant loosening of restrictions on businesses and activities, while Benton remains in the highest category, known as "extreme risk."
Tim Heider, public information officer with the Oregon Health Authority, suggested the county may keep track of that data. But a Benton County official says its reporting system doesn’t have a place to identify if someone is an OSU student.
“It’s not a piece of data that can just be pulled out for a report,” said April Holland, deputy director of the Benton County Public Health Division. “Incomplete data is inherent in communicable disease investigation, and we may not receive complete information in every case. We can get really close using age group data, but there will always be some element of unknown.”
Steve Clark, OSU's vice president of university relations and marketing, said the process for assigning cases to counties is the responsibility of the Oregon Health Authority. Clark said any cases identified by TRACE OSU or Student Health Services is reported to the county and then to the state.
Clark said the university is not notified of determinations made by the Oregon Health Authority.
“What OHA does with the data it manages is OHA’s business, and I don’t know how the university is engaged in that,” Clark said. “We appreciate OHA’s involvement in sharing data back to counties. We appreciate the county’s role. Our role is to … engage in testing, contact tracing, support through isolation and quarantine, support for students that are ill and most definitely continued emphasis on adherence to personal and public health measures.”
