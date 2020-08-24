OSP won't release info on coffee shop incident

The Oregon State Police has concluded its investigation of the July 2 incident at a Corvallis coffee shop in which a trooper assigned to Oregon State University reportedly refused to wear a mask.
The OSP, however, is not releasing the results of that investigation, citing an Oregon statute on public records and personnel investigations.
“We cannot comment on personnel investigations,” said Capt. Tim Fox, the spokesman for the OSP during a Saturday-through-Monday exchange of emails with the Gazette-Times.
When a reporter posed a series of follow-up questions and requested a telephone interview Fox rejected the idea, noting “not sure what there is to discuss.”
The trooper, who was accompanied by three other members of the OSP unit that provides security at OSU through the end of 2020, refused a request to wear a mask from employees of Allan’s Coffee and Teas on Northwest Monroe Avenue.
During the July 2 incident, which was captured on a video that does not have an audio track, a trooper, according to employees, used an f-bomb to express his opinion of Governor Kate Brown and also questioned her authority to issue the mask guidelines that went into effect that morning.
The four troopers then sat down to drink their coffees.
The incident sparked outrage in the Corvallis community, with three letters to the editor being published on the issue. In addition, members of the Corvallis City Council expressed concerns that the affair would reflect negatively on the Corvallis Police Department at a time when law enforcement was under siege after the May 25 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Brown issued a statement later that day calling the action of all four troopers “absolutely unacceptable.”
OSP Superintendent Travis Hampton agreed, apologizing for the incident and adding “I hope my apology is accepted and the swift actions of my agency provide evidence of our commitment to accountability.”
That commitment to accountability, however, does not include public notice of what, exactly, those swift actions were beyond the initial report that the lead trooper in the incident had been placed on administrative lead.
We do know that the OSP did not return the suspended trooper to Corvallis. Steve Clark, OSU’s vice president for university relations and marketing, said that the state agency advised the university that the trooper would be reassigned.
“We have not been briefed on the results of the investigation other than to be told that it was completed,” Clark said Monday. “And we did not anticipate that we would be informed about it. It’s a personnel matter.”
Clark added that the university “expects all contractors to follow all applicable laws, including Governor Brown’s directives and guidelines on public health. We are confident that this is the case now and will be going forward.”
The university is in the process of severing its relationship with the OSP and assembling its own armed campus security force that will augment its unarmed public safety contingent. OSP is scheduled to provide public safety service at OSU through the end of the year.
Governor Brown’s office on Monday chose to make no direct comment on the outcome of the OSP investigation.
“Questions regarding individual personnel or disciplinary issues are best addressed to the OSP,” said spokesman Charles Boyle.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.