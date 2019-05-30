The Oregon State Police is looking for people who may have witnessed a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Interstate 5 in Linn County on Wednesday night.
Vincent Wolford, 56, of Lebanon, was southbound on I-5 when for unknown reasons his black 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle crashed and came to rest on the shoulder of the roadway.
He was struck by a passing vehicle, possibly a commercial motor vehicle, that did not stop at the scene.
OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash, near milepost 215, at 7:29 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Oregon Department of Transportation and the Halsey-Shedd Rural Fire Protection District assisted OSP at the scene.
Those with information regarding the crash should contact the Oregon State Police Northern Command Center at 1-800-442-0776 and refer to case #SP19-190533.
