The Oregon State Police is looking for people who may have witnessed a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Interstate 5 in Linn County on Wednesday night.

Vincent Wolford, 56, of Lebanon, was southbound on I-5 when for unknown reasons his black 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle crashed and came to rest on the shoulder of the roadway.

He was struck by a passing vehicle, possibly a commercial motor vehicle, that did not stop at the scene.

OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash, near milepost 215, at 7:29 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Oregon Department of Transportation and the Halsey-Shedd Rural Fire Protection District assisted OSP at the scene.

Those with information regarding the crash should contact the Oregon State Police Northern Command Center at 1-800-442-0776 and refer to case #SP19-190533.

Kyle Odegard can be reached at kyle.odegard@lee.net, 541-812-6077 or via Twitter @KyleOdegard.

