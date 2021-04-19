Oregon's state song awaits an official makeover

"Written in the 1920s, the song's racist and violent lyrics wrongly and disturbingly celebrate the genocide of the Oregon tribes," said Valderrama, the newest member and one of a record nine members of color in the House. "This is dehumanizing, insulting and traumatizing. It has no place in our state song. So I ask: Whose Oregon is this song talking about? Because this is not my Oregon."

Rep. Dacia Grayber, D-Portland, said: "What is not sung in this song is the history of our First Nations, people who were brought to this country against their will in the shackles of slavery, and those who have immigrated to make this nation and this state richer and better. It is time for us to sing the history that is reflective of all of Oregon."

Rep. Mark Meek, D-Oregon City, drew notice April 8 when he sang "Lift Every Voice and Sing," often known as the Black national anthem, during a debate on a resolution to designate June 19 as a state holiday. Juneteenth, as it is known, observes the day that slavery was proclaimed at an end in the United States.

Unlike that song, or "America the Beautiful" or "The Star-Spangled Banner," Meek — who is Hispanic — said he feels differently about "Oregon, My Oregon."