Oregon's paid family leave program presses on

Oregon's program of paid family leave is still on track to start in 2023 despite a complaint alleging discrimination within the team that is building the program and several pending staff departures, including the program's acting director.

"We remain on track for the statutory implementation dates" of Jan. 1, 2023, for employee and employer contributions and Sept. 3, 2023, for payment of benefits under the program, said David Gerstenfeld, acting director of the Oregon Employment Department.

Gerstenfeld said the complaint is being investigated by a lawyer outside state government. He declined to describe the basis for the complaint or whether action has been taken against any employees as a result. It is also unclear whether pending staff departures are related to the complaint, although Gerstenfeld said the acting director said in August he would leave by Oct. 31. Gerhard Taeubel had come from the Bureau of Labor and Industries, where in 18 years he rose to be its wage and hour division director.

"While I can't talk about an ongoing investigation, I want to be clear that these concerns are something I take extremely seriously," Gerstenfeld said. "Having an objective external investigation is important to us. But we are not going to wait on the outcome of that investigation to take action toward culture change within the program."