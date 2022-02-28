Oregon's March 12 date for lifting mask mandates includes schools

Oregon will lift its indoor mask mandate March 12, Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday morning, Feb. 28.

The new date, which was originally set for March 31 and then March 19, includes ending mask mandates in schools.

“Two years after the COVID-19 nightmare began in Oregon we have many losses to mourn, but we can also take heart and pride in the way Oregonians have come together to protect themselves and people around them,” Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state epidemiologist, said in a media briefing Monday afternoon. “Many will continue to wear a mask and take other precautions. We need to support each other in our choices.”

Oregon, California and Washington will simultaneously lift their mask mandates March 11 at 11:59 p.m. Monday’s announcement came on the two-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 case detected in Oregon, in Lake Oswego.

Brown was waiting to drop the mask mandate until the daily number of COVID-positive patients in hospitals dropped below 400. On Thursday, Oregon Health & Science University predicted that would happen by March 12.

Federal and state mask mandates still apply in health care settings and public transportation.

Later this week the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education will update Ready Schools Safe Learners guidance based on feedback from communities and local health authorities with new COVID-19 protocols. Schools districts will then take that information and implement it however they see fit for their communities.

“Rather than the state make these decisions, we’re shifting the responsibility to local leaders of public health and of local school districts to consider everything we know about COVID-19,” ODE Director Colt Gill said. “It is guidance information that they will apply to their local community and choose to follow what makes sense based on their current COVID conditions.”

Benton County leaders, in their role as local public health officials, have indicated they're considering extending the mask mandate locally. Such a decision could mean different rules at Greater Albany Public Schools in North Albany versus the rest of the district's campuses in Linn County.

Weekend COVID-19 numbers

OHA reported 1,694 new COVID-19 cases between Friday and Sunday, raising Oregon’s case total to 693,929 since the pandemic began. There were 40 new COVID-related deaths in the same time period, raising the state’s death toll to 6,662.

Linn County had 82 new cases of the virus over the weekend, raising that county’s case total to 25,951. There were no new deaths reported in Linn County, with the death toll remaining at 230.

Benton County had 49 new cases in the three-day period, raising the case total to 14,777. No new deaths were reported, with Benton County’s death toll remaining at 61.

Hospitalizations: There are currently 479 Oregonians hospitalized with the virus, 84 of whom are in intensive care unit beds. There are 110 unoccupied adult ICU beds, which is a 16% availability rate. There are 383 available adult non-ICU beds, a 9% availability.

In the mid-Willamette Valley, adult ICU beds have 8% availability and adult non-ICU beds have 3% availability.

Vaccinations: OHA reported that 1,989 new doses of the vaccine were added to the state immunization registry Feb. 27. There are now nearly 3.2 million Oregonians who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and nearly 2.9 million who have completed a vaccine series.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 10,067 new cases of the virus, raising the U.S. case total to nearly 78.8 million. There were 193 new deaths nationwide, raising the country’s death toll to 945,688.

